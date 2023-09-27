Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Bye week blues and other musings

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of ‘Hangout in the Holy Land,’ Josh and Chuck share their top-5 regular season games (Ohio State), hand out grades for the 2023 season thus far, and try to identify post-bye breakout candidates for the Scarlet and Gray.

After pitching a few ideas for the Buckeyes’ bye week, the Hangout Boys discuss all-time regular season games in which OSU was involved. You just know ‘Holy Buckeye’ will be on the list, but which other games made the cut? And do they all involve TTUN?

Next, the hosts hand out position grades for the first four games of Ohio State’s 2023 season. While the team’s secondary earned rave reviews, the guys were not so kind to the offensive and defensive lines.

And finally, Josh and Chuck each pick a few breakout candidates that they expect to see flourish post-bye.

