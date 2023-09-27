In-state defensive back target Reggie Powers de-commits from Michigan State

Ohio State only has a few short months left in the 2024 recruiting cycle, and having the nation’s second ranked class by 247Sports, times are pretty good for the Buckeyes. Still, there’s some spots up for grabs, and this staff has been working hard to fill them with the top remaining guys still deciding on where to play their college ball.

Getting near the end in terms of top-ranked players still uncommitted, the positions of need are pretty clear for Ohio State. Offensive and defensive line lead the way, but other spots such as defensive back and receiver are also in play if the right names want in the fold.

On defense, the Buckeyes have arguably the best trio of cornerbacks in the country in 2024 with Aaron Scott, Bryce West, and Miles Lockhart, but the rest of the back end is still a bit of a need with only one true safety committed in New Jersey native Jaylen McLain. The Buckeyes would love to add more to their haul considering how important that position is to this defense’s scheme, but Tuesday may have shed some light on the plan of attack for trying to add at least one more guy to his class.

Heading to Centerville, Ohio, 2024 four-star safety Reggie Powers committed to Michigan State back in June of this year, and while he does hold an Ohio State offer, Powers chose the Spartans over the Buckeyes and several more. Mainly because of the attention Michigan State’s staff paid towards Powers and their efforts in doing so, the two parties seemed to be a solid match. But with the shake-up in East Lansing and the controversy surrounding head coach Mel Tucker, opportunity arises.

Making it official yesterday, Powers took to Twitter to share that he re-opened his recruitment by de-committing from Michigan State. Now back on the market, it’s hard to say if the Buckeyes are one of the main reasons why he chose to re-open things, but if so, it only makes sense that Ohio State gets in the thick of it — especially considering where he’s from for one, but also because of the need to add another safety in this class.

Thank you MSU Staff and Fans for all the love and support. After much consideration with my family I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I appreciate you all. Go Green! https://t.co/v4CHAvwdHs — Reggie Powers III (@reggie_powers) September 26, 2023

The No. 396 player nationally, Powers is the 36th best safety in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Not as highly rated a recruit as the staff tends to go after, it should be noted that the ranking is not everything in this instance, as Powers does hold over 30 offers to his name with schools such as Oklahoma and UCLA offering in the last week as well. By offering early when they did, the Buckeyes see he can play and would definitely take his commitment if that’s his choice in the end.

The staff may have been hopeful that they would have landed their top national safety targets in this class, but with a 2024 class similar to 2023, the Buckeyes haven’t landed that top national guy. Having an available in-state guy like Powers should absolutely make him a priority down the stretch. If anything, the staff may even have to make up for lost time and show him they should have been more involved early on. If Ohio State makes a full court press, it could very well pay off.

At any rate, with the commitment status open, the Buckeyes likely will be all over this one. It is worth noting that prior to his commitment to Michigan State, the bulk of his 247Sports Crystal Balls were in favor of Ohio State.