In Conversation Podcast: Jerome Bettis says Kyle McCord ‘grew up in front of our eyes’ against Notre Dame

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini is in conversation with Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis. The Bus — who is a lifelong asthmatic — has partnered with Aire Serv in an effort to promote better air quality in homes. In addition to discussing how he was able to play football while dealing with asthma, Matt and The Bus discuss this past weekend’s Ohio State and Notre Dame game. Bettis is an Irish alum and was on the sideline for the contest. He talks about the game’s physicality and what he saw out of Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord.

They also talk about what Marcus Freeman is bringing to the Notre Dame program and whether or not the expanded College Football Playoff will make it more or less likely for ND to join a conference.

