Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State men’s basketball media day recap, other musings on the program

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

For Episode 85 of Bucketheads, Connor and Justin crack open the College Basketball Almanac, which you can buy at cbbalmanac.com. They discuss the projected finish of the Big Ten, including the Buckeyes. The Almanac has them finishing in the middle of the pack — will that be good enough to satisfy the most rabid chunk of the fanbase?

The guys also discuss Ohio State men’s basketball’s media day this week, where Connor got to talk to Zed Key, Felix Okpara, Evan Mahaffey, Austin Parks, Devin Royal, Scotty Middleton, and Bruce Thornton individually before Chris Holtmann held a press conference. Which member of the team is afraid of heights? Which guys have lost weight, and who has put on muscle? We discuss all the stuff that was learned this week at media day.

Finally, Justin and Connor give their thoughts on outgoing athletic director Gene Smith’s public evaluation of Chris Holtmann’s performance last season.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGPN

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba