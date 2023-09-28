Buckeyes offer 2025 defensive lineman, make the short list for five-star talent

It may be an off week for the Buckeyes on the field, but Wednesday proved to be business as usual for Ohio State. With a staff full of coaches wanting to keep things moving, this week looks like another chance for the recruiting efforts to increase with no game on Saturday.

Whether it be sending out new offers or making the short list for a top target, the Buckeyes are hard at work even on a bit of a slower week as far as on-field prep is concerned.

Buckeyes dish out latest offer in the 2025 class

With where Ohio State is in the 2024 class, the majority of the attention is being spent on the 2025 cycle. Sure, the Buckeyes have some work to finish up with their 2024 haul, but with only a few spaces left open, the coaches have been able to divert their attention to many of their top targets for what hopefully becomes another top national class when all is said and done.

While several names at each position have already been targeted for some time now, evaluations are still being made by the coaching staff. Wednesday proved that the offers are very much still going out. Taking to Twitter to share the latest in his recruitment, 6-foot-4, 265 pound defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall announced Ohio State has joined his offer sheet.

The No. 88 player nationally, Marshall is the seventh-best prospect at his position and the third-best player in Illinois in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite. Even more highly regarded by 247Sports’ own rankings, seeing the 20-plus offers to his name isn’t a surprise. Programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas, and plenty more are already in the fold, so it’s not a shock to see Ohio State enter this recruitment, especially with Marshall being in the Midwest.

Like the 2024 class, the Buckeyes are hopeful they can go into the Chicago area and steal one of the top players not only in the state, but in the country for their defensive line. Being located where he is, it won’t be hard for the Buckeyes to check in on Marshall regularly. Surely the plan now will be to get him on campus sooner rather than later. If all goes as planned, this should be just the beginning of hearing Marshall’s name mentioned when talking Ohio State recruiting.

Ohio State makes the cut for 2025 linebacker

If there’s a position of need on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 class, it’s at linebacker. Graduating two starters at the end of this 2023 season, the Buckeyes will be younger at the spot in 2024 and definitely need to add some depth to their overall group. Several names are already on the short list for the staff, and with James Laurinaitis doing his best work once those prospects are on campus, the efforts are there and will continue to be.

On Wednesday, one of those names popped up when five-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt released his final eight schools, keeping Ohio State in consideration before making a decision. The No. 20 player nationally, Wyatt is the second-ranked edge rusher in the class and the top overall player in California per the 247Sports Composite. At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds though, Wyatt looks to be a linebacker at the next level as he currently plays outside linebacker for his high school team.

Having nearly 30 offers to his name, it’s impressive to get down to just eight schools, and shows Wyatt is serious about going through the process and wanting to narrow things down a bit. The rest of the schools making the cut include Alabama, Texas, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Tennessee, and Oregon. A typical West Coast kid, the schools to pay close attention to are Oregon and USC, but with how often California kids are leaving the state now, the Buckeyes do have a shot here.

Like several before him, this is the next in line at Mater Dei the Buckeyes would love to land. One of the premier prep programs in the country seemingly every year, Mater Dei continues to churn out elite talent. Ohio State, while not for a lack of trying, has yet to really break through with the school. It won’t be an easy feat by any means, but with this next step the Buckeyes will look to be in the mix for the long haul.