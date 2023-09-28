Ohio State has the third best odds to win the national title, but fifth to make the CFP

Since the Ohio State football team is off this week, that gives us the perfect opportunity to take a longer-term view of the Buckeyes and the college football season. So, today, we are diving into the odds to win the national title, make the playoffs, and win the Big Ten. And while it might not feel good to hear it, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, OSU is not favored to secure any of those prizes.

What are the odds to win the 2023 Big Ten Football Championship?

Given the fact that the Michigan Wolverines are the two-time defending conference champions, it does make sense that they currently sit atop the Vegas odds, however, our beloved Buckeyes are in a close second place.

The Wolverines have +160 odds, which means that if you bet $100 on them to win the B1G title and they do in fact take it home for the third-straight year, you will profit $160. So, for the Buckeyes, you would take home $190 on the same $100 wager. Penn State is in third at +320 and they are likely to remain in that position until at least Oct. 21 when they come to Columbus. Between now and then, the Nittany Lions play Northwestern (who has the second-worst B1G title odds), then they have a week off before FBS independent power UMass.

What Are Ohio State’s Odds to Make the College Football Playoff?

Four games into the season, with a thrilling 17-14 victory over Notre Dame on their resume, the Buckeyes have pretty decent odds to make the College Football Playoff; in fact, their CFP odds are better than their B1G title odds. Of course, the fact that they made the final four without taking home the conference crown last year makes that a little easier to understand.

With odds to make the tournament at +130, the Buckeyes have the fifth-best chance to play for a title according to DraftKings. By virtue of being the two-time defending national champs and having an absurdly easy schedule, especially from an SEC standpoint, the Georgia Bulldogs have the best odds at -240. That means that if you want to win $100 by betting UGA to take home a third-straight title, you would have to wager $240. The Florida State Seminoles have the second-best odds at -150 and Michigan comes in at -115.

Next up is the Texas Longhorns at +105. The Buckeyes come in at fifth, so still pretty good by Vegas standards.

What are the odds to win the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship?

Despite only having the fifth-best odds to make the CFP, the Buckeyes are currently tied for the third-best chance to win the title. Georgia leads the way at +220 and Michigan comes in at +500. Then, the Buckeyes, Seminoles, and Longhorns come in at +800.

There’s obviously a ton of football still left to be played and anything could happen to impact the odds, but Ohio State is currently sitting in a pretty good position given all of the changes that they are still working their way through.

