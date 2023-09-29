Ohio State heads to New Jersey to offer latest 2025 receiver target

The beat goes on for the Ohio State coaching staff. Putting a ton of their efforts this off week into recruiting, it’s been one stop after another for several of the staffers. With many sure to be in attendance at various high school games this weekend, Day has his crew looking to keep up their momentum and finish this 2024 class as strong as possible.

Thursday was much like the rest of the week in that the Buckeyes were all over the country looking for and communicating with their top targets in both the future and current class.

Ohio State offers 2025 New Jersey receiver target

Ohio State recruits well at every spot, but it’s at another level right now with Brian Hartline and the receivers. Stealing the top national receiver in the country annually or so it seems, this 2024 class is once again the best haul of guys for the position in the nation, and the Buckeyes are potentially looking to add one more. Hartline is winning at at a rate that’s darn near impossible, and you’d be a fool to expect anything less once 2025 is the current cycle on the map.

Putting the off week to good use, on Thursday Ohio State stayed busy on the recruiting trail by offering their latest prospect in the 2025 class, wide receiver De’zie Jones. A 6-foot, 180 pound New Jersey native, Jones is currently the No. 238 player nationally and 43rd best receiver in the class per the 247Sports Composite. Maybe it’s not the highest or most impressive ranking Ohio State is used to reeling in, but if Hartline is offering him, clearly this kid can play ball. With his track record of bringing in elite talent and being able to develop it even more so, any player offered at this position is worth taking.

With double-digit offers to his name, programs such as Kentucky, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas, and others have already thrown their name into the mix. With Ohio State being the latest to do so, surely others will soon follow suit. As his recruitment continues on, the Buckeyes will look to soon get him on campus, and if they can this would be another recruitment you’d have to feel pretty good about Ohio State’s chances in because of the overwhelming success Hartline is having.

Blessed and honored to receive an offer from ️hio State University. #humble #GlorytoGod pic.twitter.com/8Nc4luse80 — dez jones (@dezjones88) September 28, 2023

Quick Hits

After just picking up an Ohio State offer on Wednesday, Illinois native Nate Marshall has his recruitment ramping up, as he now has upcoming visits to both Auburn and Wisconsin in the coming weeks. A new name for the Buckeyes, the goal will be to have Marshall make a trip to Columbus as well this fall, and with the success Ohio State and Larry Johnson just had in the Chicago area with five-star Justin Scott, the goal is to go right back to the well.