Uncut Podcast: Kyle McCord, Emeka Egbuka breakdown Notre Dame win

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from the Wednesday, Sept. 27 media availability at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. We hear from two of Ohio State’s stars who were instrumental in their team’s 17-14 victory over Notre Dame last Saturday, quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Both discuss some of the pivotal moments in the top-10, primetime win, how they and their team reacted to the win, what they thought about their coach’s emotional response following the game, and what the team needs to improve before returning to the field against Maryland next week.

