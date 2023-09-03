Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: They won’t be hanging Ohio State vs. Indiana in the Louvre...

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck recap Week 1 of the college football season, with an obvious focus on Ohio State. The Buckeyes beat the Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 23-3 in Bloomington, but Ryan Day’s team was far from perfect... and that is putting it mildly.

It’s not even Labor Day, and the hosts are already a teeny, tiny bit concerned about the Scarlet and Gray. Because Week 1 provided more questions than answers, primarily due to odd coaching decisions, lackluster QB play, and a team that seemed to lack identity. So was this opening week jitters, or is Ohio State in for some serious growing and transition pains?

The Hangout boys have obvious concerns, but admit and agree that the sky is not falling. After bemoaning the offensive playcalling and performance, the hosts go on to praise the Buckeyes’ stingy defense and give credit to at least a few players on the other side of the ball.

Lastly, the guys hand out weekly awards, which were few and far between.

