Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 4, 2023

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State QB situation, Buckeyes offense under microscope after sluggish start in opener
Cody Nagel, 247Sports
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Ohio State’s 23-3 win over Indiana
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State to re-evaluate QB playing time after ‘mixed bag’ from starter Kyle McCord, Ryan Day says
Carter Bahns, 247Sports
In first true start, Kyle McCord shows promise, inconsistency; competition with Devin Brown not over
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
We broke down the game immediately following the final whistle:
Stock Market Report: Sonny Styles steals the show as offense flounders, especially on third down
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
5 thoughts: On Chip Trayanum, special teams and more from Ohio State’s win
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State vs. Indiana Notebook: Buckeyes Struggle on Thurd Down, Josh Proctor and Malik Hartford Play Free Safety and Three Running Backs Split the Load
Dan Hope and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State defense shows in opener it can read and react (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Minnich’s Musings about Ohio State at Indiana
Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Josh Proctor takes full advantage of another chance to start in Buckeyes secondary (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Snap Judgments as Buckeyes shake off rust with opening win at Indiana
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
If This Were a Movie: Breaking down Ohio State’s mismanaged quarterback battle
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
How can ‘Parks and Recreation’ help recap Ohio State’s 23-3 win over Indiana
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Field Hockey: Ohio State Outlasts Bucknell; Improves to 4-0
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is going to really change college football if they don’t get this rule fixed ASAP:
Chip Kelly to ESPN at halftime: "These new rules are crazy. We had four drives in the first half. Hope you guys are selling a lot of commercials."— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 3, 2023
