Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 4, 2023

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State QB situation, Buckeyes offense under microscope after sluggish start in opener

Cody Nagel, 247Sports

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Ohio State’s 23-3 win over Indiana

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State to re-evaluate QB playing time after ‘mixed bag’ from starter Kyle McCord, Ryan Day says

Carter Bahns, 247Sports

In first true start, Kyle McCord shows promise, inconsistency; competition with Devin Brown not over

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

We broke down the game immediately following the final whistle:

Stock Market Report: Sonny Styles steals the show as offense flounders, especially on third down

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

5 thoughts: On Chip Trayanum, special teams and more from Ohio State’s win

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State vs. Indiana Notebook: Buckeyes Struggle on Thurd Down, Josh Proctor and Malik Hartford Play Free Safety and Three Running Backs Split the Load

Dan Hope and Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State defense shows in opener it can read and react (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Minnich’s Musings about Ohio State at Indiana

Chip Minnich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Josh Proctor takes full advantage of another chance to start in Buckeyes secondary (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Snap Judgments as Buckeyes shake off rust with opening win at Indiana

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

If This Were a Movie: Breaking down Ohio State’s mismanaged quarterback battle

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

How can ‘Parks and Recreation’ help recap Ohio State’s 23-3 win over Indiana

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Field Hockey: Ohio State Outlasts Bucknell; Improves to 4-0

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is going to really change college football if they don’t get this rule fixed ASAP: