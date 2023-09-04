Uncut Podcast: Day thinks win was ‘mixed bag,’ wishes he had gotten Brown in more

Throughout the year, the Land-Grant Podcast Network will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State football coach Ryan Day from the press conference following the Buckeyes’ 23-3 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Sept. 2. The head coach admitted that the uneven performance by his offense prevented him from getting Devin Brown in the game as much as he had hoped going in. Day thought that the offensive performance was a mixed bag with some highlights, but plenty to work on, including red zone, short yardage, and third downs.

On the other side of the ball, Day said that he was “excited about great defense.” He complimented the defensive line for disrupting plays in both IU’s run and passing game.

