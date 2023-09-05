Elite 2026 quarterback lists Ohio State among top schools

Fresh off a holiday weekend that saw the Buckeyes earn a victory over Big Ten foe Indiana, it would make sense if the Ohio State coaching staff were to put 100 percent of their focus on this current roster. This is especially true as the team, as expected, has a lot of areas to improve upon before the next game.

However, Ryan Day and the rest of the staff are also continuing to put a lot of focus on recruiting. This continuous effort is one of the reasons why the Buckeyes have been one of the nation’s top football programs in the country.

2026 QB lists Ohio State as a top school

Ohio State earned a commitment from the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class when Chris Henry Jr. pledged his commitment to the Buckeyes on July 28. Ryan Day is now looking to pair Henry with a quarterback that matches his elite level of play.

The Buckeyes have offered just three quarterbacks in the 2026 class Julian Lewis, who is currently committed to USC, Jared Curtis, and Will Griffin. With Lewis being committed already, Curtis and Griffin are the obvious top remaining targets at the position for the Buckeyes. On Monday, Ohio State moved one step closer to securing a commitment from one of them when Curtis announced his top 10 schools and the Buckeyes made the cut.

Alongside Ohio State, Curtis listed Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Ole Miss as his top schools. No team in the above group has separated itself from the pack, and being this early in his recruitment, it may not happen soon. Expect Curtis to take more visits with the above schools and to narrow down this list further following those visits.

Curtis threw for 2,285 yards and 27 touchdowns in his freshman year playing for Nashville Christian School and threw for just eight interceptions. He is the No. 2 QB in the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 10 overall prospect. He is also the No. 1 prospect from Tennessee.

Ohio State offers 2025 OT

Just before its game last Saturday, Ohio State offered 2025 four-star offensive tackle Josh Petty (Roswell, GA / Fellowship Christian School) on Friday. Ohio State has made offensive tackle a position of great importance in next year’s cycle, already offering 15 prospects at the position alone.

Petty saw his recruitment explode this summer and he now holds nearly 30 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, etc.

Petty is the No. 6 OT in next year’s cycle and is the No. 42 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 8 recruit out of Georgia.

Quick Hits

Ohio State four-star defensive line target Nigel Smith (Melissa, TX/ Melissa) announced that he will be making his commitment this Friday, Sept. 8. Smith took an official visit with Ohio State this weekend, but the Buckeyes are playing from behind in this one. Oklahoma looks to be the favorite in this one, holding all of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. Smith is the No. 12 DL prospect in the 2024 class and he is the No. 83 overall prospect. He is also the No. 16 recruit out of Texas.