Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day says offensive play ‘won’t be good enough’ to reach goals

On today’s episode of “Land-Grant Uncut,” we are bringing you unedited audio from Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from their respective Tuesday, Sept. 5 press conferences. The pair of coaches discussed their impressions of the 23-3 victory over Indiana on Saturday. While Day noted that the offense would have to improve for the team to reach its goals, Knowles was overall pleased by his unit’s performance, aside from a few third-down plays.

Both coaches said that the new clock rules hampered their ability to rotate players in more, including Devin Brown and Xavier Johnson on offense and C.J. Hicks and Ja’Had Carter on defense.

Watch the full press conference on Ohio State’s official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/100064420764733/videos/1009263746791410

