Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: In the words of Belichick, ‘We’re on to Columbus’

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of Hangout in the Holy Land, Josh and Chuck circle back to some of their Week 1 thoughts, now that they’ve had a few days to sit and reflect. Both agree that while Ohio State looked shaky in Bloomington, it could be much, much worse... Like being a Clemson fan.

The Buckeyes take on the Youngstown State Fighting Tressels Penguins in Week 2, and the Hangout Boys are back with a scintillating preview. I mean, what else would you expect for a game of this magnitude?

In all seriousness, these hosts are anticipating a much stronger showing from the Scarlet and Gray this weekend. After a conservative approach to open the season on the road, Josh and Chuck expect to see Ryan Day and company really let loose back in the friendly and comfortable confines of The Shoe. And if they don’t, well then Columbus, we may have a problem.

Plus, the guys react to Day’s weekly presser and do their best to make sense of the Buckeyes’ current quarterback situation.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3