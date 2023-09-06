Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 6, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
OSU slips in AP poll, holds firm in coaches poll after opening game
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Key Takeaways as Ryan Day, Buckeyes turn page to Week Two
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Quick hitters from Ryan Day’s Week 2 press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Kyle McCord to Start Again at Quarterback vs. Youngstown State, but Ryan Day Expects Devin Brown to Play More than Week 1
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Takeaways from Ryan Day’s pre-Youngstown State press conference
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ryan Day’s trust issues with his players, staff, and himself could sink Ohio State’s season
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ryan Day confident that Buckeyes offensive line issues are ‘correctable’ (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Ohio State is already planning for other teams attempting to limit Marvin Harrison Jr. like Indiana did
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Ohio State Rewatch: A second look at Buckeyes’ win over Indiana
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
The Ohio State offense can still be great, even with quarterback undecided
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State football’s opponent Saturday features a former starter in the Buckeyes’ secondary
Stephen Means, cleveland.com
Big Thoughts: New year, new coach, same Nebraska
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
She’s Still Got It:
Kelsey Mitchell grabs the defensive board and goes coast-to-coast for the layup. pic.twitter.com/2FjR4UcLLm— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 5, 2023
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Field Hockey: Webster Earns Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Did Ohio State break Clemson?
Unfamiliar territory for Clemson pic.twitter.com/bxqg0VIdKZ— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 5, 2023
