In Conversation Podcast: Doug Lesmerises says Ohio State’s quarterback battle is over

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanin is in conversation with one of the best and most interesting voices covering Ohio State football, The Podcast’s Doug Lesmerises. After nearly 15 years at The Cleveland Plain Dealer and cleveland.com, Doug recently moved over to The Podcast where he is reuniting with former colleague Bill Landis to host the new show “Kings of Columbus,” in which they dive deep into very specific topics about the Buckeye team.

Matt and Doug talk about Ohio State’s quarterback battle and whether or not it is actually ongoing. They talk about Ryan Day’s trust issues, the importance of asking good questions, and the surprise emergence of “The Chip Truck.”

Connect with Doug Lesmerises

Twitter: @douglesmerises

Listen to The Podcast featuring “Kings of Columbus,” eventually “Kings of the North,” and more:

YouTube: @ThePodcast_OhioState

Apple Podcasts: The Podcast

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com