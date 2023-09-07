Buckeyes set to host more in-state targets on Saturday

It’s nearing Saturday thankfully, and better yet the Buckeyes are home. Ready to return to The Horseshoe, Ohio State will look to defend home turf this weekend and should be fine in their quest to start the season with two wins.

While the staff is mainly set on improving from last week and getting better every chance they have, this first home contest also allows recruiting efforts to be increased. Set on hosting several visitors on Saturday, the Buckeyes will look to win on the field, but also off with guys they’ll hope to add to their future recruiting classes.

In-state priority heading to campus this weekend

In the 2024 recruiting class, the in-state Ohio products were once again the major priority for this coaching staff. The cornerback position was far and away the spot that was most critical for Ohio State this cycle in terms of need. Knowing the two most talented players in the state were both in the defensive backfield, the amount of effort and attention both Bryce West and Aaron Scott received proved how badly the Buckeyes needed the duo, and fortunately those efforts paid off with both being key members of this current class.

Looking ahead, the 2025 class within the Ohio borders is once again loaded with top national talent, and it will be the goal as always to lock down the top recruits Ohio State is already after. A similar situation, 2025 boasts another top tier defensive back in Northmont’s Dorian Brew, and with how important that position is in every recruiting class, the Buckeyes are already all over this recruitment and are looking to seal this one up early.

The No. 27 player nationally, Brew is the fifth-ranked cornerback in the class and the top player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite. A 6-foot-2, 185 pound athlete with well over 20 offers to his name, Brew is set to be back on campus this weekend for the home opener versus Youngstown State. Though the trek to Columbus isn’t a long one, any time the Buckeyes can host the top in-state player for an unofficial visit it’s a win. Seeing how well the defense played last week, Brew has to like what he is seeing from the cornerback position and where he too could fit in the mix if he does in fact choose to stay close to home.

This will be a battle to fend off other top suitors, but knowing what it took in 2024, the Buckeyes will try to rinse and repeat their efforts as the rewards were certainly worth all of the time put in.

Quick Hits

In every recruiting class the quarterback position is looked at as one of the main leaders. For the Buckeyes and their 2025 cycle, in-state QB commit Tavien St. Clair certainly fits that mold, and will have another major opportunity this weekend to help build his class as a peer recruiter with multiple top targets in attendance.

With in-state running back Marquise Davis continuing to be a real priority for position coach Tony Alford, this is one individual that St. Clair will look to be around for majority of the day. Looking ahead at the 2026 class, in-state offensive lineman Maxwell Riley should also see his fair share of time around St. Clair. Either way, this is a great chance for the Buckeyes to host, but also for guys already committed to show other priority targets why Columbus is the place to be.

A player that continues to see his stock to rise, Cincinnati, Ohio native Justin Hill is quickly becoming a household name around the country. A 6-foot-4, 215 pound athlete, Hill has offers from Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon, USC, and a host of others including Ohio State. On Wednesday the offer train continued to roll, as Penn State also entered the mix.

The No. 172 player nationally, Hill is the 15th best edge rusher in the class and the seventh best player in Ohio per the 247Sports Composite for the 2025 class. The Buckeyes are in the mix here, but will look to continue their efforts until this one is done.