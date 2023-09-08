LGHL Asks: What does Ohio State need to fix most before Notre Dame?

Throughout the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.

Ohio State has one win down on the 2023 season, with 14 left to go. Before we completely begin devoting our attention to the mighty Penguins of Youngstown State, we wanted to ask the Buckeye faithful their thoughts about the season-opener against Indiana and what needs to be the focus moving forward before OSU heads to South Bend at the end of the month.

So, let us know your thoughts in the survey at the bottom of the page, and if you want to expound on your vote, feel free to head to the comments below.

Question 1: What was your biggest takeaway from Saturday’s Indiana game?

The game in Bloomington last Saturday was by no means a masterpiece, but it also could have been a lot worse (looking at you, Clemson). As is often the case with season openers, there were things that need to be improved, but there were also some surprising bright spots.

So, depending on if you are a glass-half-empty or half-full kind of person, you could probably take this question in a couple of different directions.

Question 2: What is the one thing that most needs to be improved before Notre Dame?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 on the season with victories over Navy and Tennessee State. The Domers have looked strong, especially with transfer quarterback Sam Hartman now running the show on offense. And while they should get a bit more of a test on the road against NC State this weekend, there’s no doubt that they will present a step up in competition for the Buckeyes come Saturday, Sept. 23.

So, having seen only one game on the season, we want to know what you think most has to get better before the Bucks head up to South Bend.

Share your thoughts here:

Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Ohio State fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.