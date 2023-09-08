Five-star offensive tackle sets commitment date for later this month

If there’s one position the Ohio State coaching staff would love to add to this late in the game for their 2024 class, it’s offensive line. With some other spots out there still up for grabs, position coach Justin Frye has multiple commitments in his room already, but if another top player wanted in the fold, the Buckeyes would certainly entertain that notion.

Specifically speaking, a couple of names that are currently uncommitted would be no-brainer additions if they wanted in. On Thursday, the top remaining offensive line target for Ohio State and several other top suitors announced the latest news by setting a commitment date.

Five-star California native Brandon Baker is no stranger to Ohio State recruiting, as the Buckeyes have long been in the running, but now an end is in sight with his plans coming to a close. Setting a date for Sept. 24, later this month, the remaining schools in the mix will learn their fate as the No. 21 player nationally and nation’s top offensive tackle per the 247Sports Composite picks the school of his choice. With nearly 30 offers from the best programs in college football, Baker may already have his mind made up.

For Ohio State, the Buckeyes have had a serious shot here and remain a strong possibility. Though he’s a California native and many have wrote this one off, the staff has done all it can to be a realistic option. To those tied in, they know the Buckeyes are still in consideration. However, Texas insiders for On3 Sports logged predictions for Baker to end up choosing Texas in the end.

The Buckeyes need to stay after this one, and though Texas and the NIL front has been a theme lately, Ohio State shouldn’t be counted out. They’ve made it this long, so even if they’re not the pick in the end, the efforts are still being made to at least give them more than a puncher’s chance.

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei OL Brandon Baker has locked in his commitment date and will announce later this month on the 247Sports YouTube Channel https://t.co/eFzzi7aHp8 pic.twitter.com/0JmelzfZZ3 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) September 7, 2023

Quick Hits

With more names being added to the list, Saturday’s home opener versus Youngstown State is shaping up to be a pretty impressive recruiting weekend in terms of visitors that will be on hand. One of the latest to share his visit plans, class of 2026 Florida native Jabari Brady will be making the trek to Columbus.

A 6-foot-2, 185 pound athlete, Brady is currently the No. 15 player nationally and the second ranked receiver in the 2026 cycle per the 247Sports Composite. Go figure, certainly the position and where Brady is from sounds familiar. Seemingly every year Brian Hartline is stealing the best receiver out of Florida, with 2024 being much of the same thanks to Jeremiah Smith, who will also be in attendance this weekend. The recruiting pitch to Jabari should be relatively easy.

I will be at Ohio State this weekend ️ pic.twitter.com/oj88u0Bl2E — Jabari Brady (@_jbrady1) September 7, 2023

Another name worth mentioning that will be at Ohio State this weekend, 2026 defensive back Demari Clemons will head north from Georgia. The Buffalo, New York native is now playing his prep ball at Grayson High School — a well known national program — and it’s safe to say he’s fitting it quite well.

A 5-foot-10, 155 pound athlete, Clemons does not yet have a ranking on his 247Sports profile, but early offers from the likes of Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, West Virginia and a couple of others show that his recruitment is really starting to take off.

The Buckeyes have yet to offer, but a trip this weekend is a step in the right direction as the two parties start to get to know each other a little better. With his position always of need, surely the coaches are already with a plan in mind.