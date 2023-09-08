Stick to Sports Podcast: Watching the Big Ten on CBS was rough, and it’s going to get worse

Land-Grant Holy Land’s Stick to Sports is unlike any podcast you’ve heard on the Ohio State beat. Your hosts, Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich, will (of course) talk Ohio State sports, but the primary focus of the show will be on what’s going on around the periphery, such as weird/funny happenings in college football and the sports world at large, as well as other things that keep us interested in between games, whether that’s pop culture, social media trends— you name it.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

We love watching college football, but either with bad announcers, terrible camera work, or by hiding games on random streaming services, it’s getting more difficult to enjoy games on TV. On this episode of “Stick to Sports,” Matt Tamanini and Jami Jurich get into the highs and (mostly) lows of Ohio State’s first game on CBS as part of the new Big Ten media rights deal and then go off on a bit of a tangent about how media companies have ruined a pretty good thing (the cable bundle) to chase streaming money, only to realize they should have never blown it up in the first place.

Jami’s Recommendation: “Leaving West 83rd Street” by Kenneth P. Marion

https://leavingwest83rdstreet.com/

Matt’s Recommendation: The Mycroft Holmes Series of Books by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/series/MTH/mycroft-holmes

Connect with Jami Jurich

Twitter: @JamiJurich

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com