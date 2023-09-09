OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Youngstown State Penguin

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!

The Buckeyes defeated a Big Ten opponent by 20 points in Week 1, but fans are looking for a much better offensive performance on Saturday when Youngstown State comes to town. Ohio State is still trying to figure out its quarterback position, hoping to get significant snaps for both Kyle McCord and Devin Brown this time around. Meanwhile, the Penguins bring some familiar faces to Columbus, with former OSU safety Marcus Hooker on the roster and former quality control coach Doug Phillips at the helm.

Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.

If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and non-football topics, they are there, too.

Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!

Football Podcasts

Previews

Sports Betting

Basketball

Recruiting

Ask LGHL

Other Podcasts

Other Columns