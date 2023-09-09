Land-Grant Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (-41.5) vs. Youngstown State Penguins | over/under 56.5

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET

Location: Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Fubo

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

This afternoon, inside the cathedral of college football, head coach Ryan Day’s fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Penguins of Youngstown State University coached by former Ohio State defensive quality control coach Doug Phillips.

Still hoping to get their bearings in this new season, the Buckeyes are heavily favored over the FCS squad. So while the level of competition likely won’t be incredibly high in The Horseshoe this afternoon, hopefully, the game will give players like C.J. Hicks, Kenyatta Jackson, and Carnell Tate ample opportunities to get invaluable game reps under their belts.

Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 53, Youngstown State 0

Starters Out by Halftime

Marvin Harrison Jr.: Nine first-half targets, 2 touchdowns

Devin Brown: 15 pass attempts, 2 touchdown passes

