Land-Grant Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. Youngstown State game

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (-41.5) vs. Youngstown State Penguins | over/under 56.5
Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET
Location: Columbus, Ohio
TV: Big Ten Network
Streaming: DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Fubo
Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM
This afternoon, inside the cathedral of college football, head coach Ryan Day’s fifth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Penguins of Youngstown State University coached by former Ohio State defensive quality control coach Doug Phillips.
Still hoping to get their bearings in this new season, the Buckeyes are heavily favored over the FCS squad. So while the level of competition likely won’t be incredibly high in The Horseshoe this afternoon, hopefully, the game will give players like C.J. Hicks, Kenyatta Jackson, and Carnell Tate ample opportunities to get invaluable game reps under their belts.
Matt’s Game Prediction: Ohio State 53, Youngstown State 0
Starters Out by Halftime
Marvin Harrison Jr.: Nine first-half targets, 2 touchdowns
Devin Brown: 15 pass attempts, 2 touchdown passes
