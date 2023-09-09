Our streaming expert has the best ways to watch Ohio State vs. Youngstown State for free without cable

Last week’s game on CBS was easy, everyone knows how to watch CBS, but the Big Ten Network? It’s been months since some of us even remembered that the channel exists. So, if you need to figure out how to get BTN in order to watch Ohio State’s game against Youngstown State, you’ve come to the right place.

As cord-cutting has become far more the norm than the exception across the United States, it would not be a surprise if you gave up cable or a live-streaming service following last year’s season only to realize that it’s the day of the game and you have no way to watch it.

For millions of cable customers across the country, last week, they lost access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, and other channels because of a carriage and retransmission dispute between Spectrum Cable and Disney. Since the Buckeyes play on BTN — which is not owned by Disney — this won’t impact your ability to watch OSU, but it will get in the way of watching Texas and Alabama on ESPN tonight.

Fortunately for you, I am something of a streaming expert... no really, I write about streaming services for a living. So, I am going to walk you through the best — and cheapest — ways for you to stream today’s game. Also, if you want to put a little money on the game over at DraftKings Sportsbook, not only would it make what could be a blowout even more exciting, but you could make enough cash to pay for a full month of cable or streaming!

How can I watch the Ohio State vs. Youngstown State college football game?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 9 at 12 noon ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Broadcasters: Cory Provus, Jake Butt, Brooke Fletcher

Betting Line: Ohio State -41.5.5 | 56.5 o/u

Best Streaming Option for All Week 2 College Football Games: DIRECTV STREAM | 5-Day Free Trial

If you just realized that you didn’t have a way to watch this afternoon’s game on the Big Ten Network, then DIRECTV STREAM is your best option. The live TV streaming service has the only guaranteed multi-day free trial in the industry and provides the most top cable channels of all of its competitors. The basic, Entertainment package comes with all of the major network channels — all of which have college football — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. It also has ESPN, ESPN2, and FS1. Then, if you want to upgrade, other packages include the ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, SEC Network, CBS Sports Network, Longhorn Network, and more.

What’s great about DIRECTV STREAM’s free trial is that you are able to sign up for whatever package you want for free. You don’t have to worry about being charged for upgraded plans. So, you can simply sign up for the top-tier Premier package — which normally costs $154.99 per month — enjoy all 140 channels for five days and then cancel.

The only issue with DIRECTV STREAM is that the provider is currently locked in a carriage dispute with station owner Nexstar. So, there are a number of channels across the country that are blacked out on DIRECTV’s satellite and streaming services. So, if you are going to go with DIRECTV STREAM, make sure that you check here to see if the game(s) you want to watch are blacked out in your area.

Big Ten Network won’t be impacted by the blackout, but a lot of the other games today — and NFL opening weekend — will be.

Best Streaming Option for Week 2 College Football Games If You Have Local Blackouts: Fubo | At Least a 1-Day Free Trial

If you are unable to watch a game this weekend because of the DIRECTV/Nexstar dispute, Fubo is another good alternative. Currently, the service is only guaranteeing a one-day trial — as it is trying to discourage people from watching an entire weekend of football for free — but depending on the day and circumstances, it could be longer.

Either way, if you sign up here, you will at least be able to watch all of today’s games for free.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.