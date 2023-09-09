Good Grief! Get your limited edition Ohio State Snoopy and Charlie Brown bobbleheds!

Good grief! For any Ohio State memorabilia collector who is really a kid at heart, there is no better set of bobbleheads than these new Snoopy and Charlie Brown Peanuts Bighead figures. While the lyrics to the song are not “Hang on, Snoopy,” I’ve always felt like the world’s coolest beagle was the unofficial inspiration for Ohio’s official rock song.

This officially licensed, limited edition release from our friends at FOCO features both characters decked out in their best scarlet and gray apparel with Snoopy striking a Heisman pose and Charlie Brown undoubtedly attempting to kick a ball that has just been pulled right out from under him.

Each hand-painted bobblehead stands close to 10 inches tall and would make a perfect addition to your collection. But, make sure to act now, because there are only 150 sets available for purchase, and at $65, they won’t last long.

FOCO has been killing it with Ohio State bobbleheads over the past year. Last month, they introduced a Brutus training camp bobblehead and for Memorial Day, the company released an “I Want You” Uncle Sam-inspired Brutus bobblehead. Those followed the NFL Draft, they released figures to celebrate the selections of C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Then, last fall, they released an absolute must-have Brutus “Then and Now” bobblehead featuring the current and original versions of everybody’s favorite poisonous nut!

And in October 2022, to celebrate Halloween, the company released a “Phantom of the Opera-themed bobblehead featuring our boy Brutus in a picture-perfect Spooky Season costume. The company also released a Thanksgiving Day Parade-inspired Brutus bobblehead and a Brutus in Christmas pajamas in front of the fireplace bobblehead. Also, last summer, FOCO released very snazzy Brutus Buckeye Bighead.

In addition, FOCO just released a pair of bobbleheads to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium. One features Brutus, while the other shows Woody Hayes strutting above The Horseshoe. Also, OSU great Chris Olave got his own Gate Series bobblehead joining fellow former Buckeye greats Chase Young, Justin Fields, Cameron Heyward, Carlos Hyde, Joey Bosa, and Michael Thomas who had their boobleheads released last August.

As someone with a borderline unhealthy Ohio State bobblehead/collectible addiction, I can think of no better way to celebrate the final unofficial season before college football than with one (or all) of these magnificent merchandising masterpieces.

And, if actually care about teams other than Ohio State, FOCO has some other college team Peanut options that you might be interested in as well.