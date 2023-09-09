Instant Recap Podcast: Breaking down the most demoralizing win in recent Ohio State memory

Ohio State hosted the Youngstown State Penguins in their home opener on Saturday and despite facing off against an FCS squad, the Buckeyes did little to inspire much confidence amongst the fans. Matt Tamanini is joined by Justin Golba to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Podcast.”

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On today’s episode, Matt Tamanini and Justin Golba are breaking down No. 5 Ohio State’s 35-7 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins from Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Despite a seemingly easy win, the pair — especially Matt — was frustrated by the decision-making by the coaches and the lack of production by the offensive and defensive lines, especially given the fact that OSU was playing a presumably overmatched FCS opponent.

It’s time for Ryan Day to stop the Devin Brown experiment and allow Kyle McCord to get all of the first team reps in order to prepare for Notre Dame and Jim Knowles and Larry Johnson need to bury the hatchet on their simmering feud, or the defensive line could spoil a really good defense.

Contact Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba