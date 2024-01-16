Uncut Podcast: Thornton answers questions about Holtmann’s hot seat after loss to Michigan

Throughout the season, Land-Grant will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

After Ohio State lost a game to Michigan on Monday that was labeled as a “must-win” game by many people, Bruce Thornton, Felix Okpara, and Chris Holtmann spoke to the collective Ohio State media that made the trip to Ann Arbor.

Thornton and Okpara spoke first. Okpara said that he and the team need to be tougher “in the final two minutes when our bodies are hurting and we’re tired.”

Thornton said that it’s a make-shots league, and spent some time pointing out that every missed layup and free throw counts and will bite you later on.

Thornton was also asked about the fanbase turning up the heat on his head coach and even commented on the fans who have been long calling for Chris Holtmann to be fired.

Holtmann himself said that he loved the fight his team showed in the second half when it went on a 16-0 run, but that his defense wasn’t able to support itself when shots weren’t falling on the other end. He also said, “Our story is not finished.”

