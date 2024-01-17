Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: The Ohio State football team is running it back, while Chris Holtmann is/should be running out of time

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck are jacked for the return(s) of several Ohio State football players. With nearly the entire band getting back together, 2024 looks promising for Ryan Day and Co. But first...

It looks anything but promising for the OSU men’s basketball team. Chris Holtmann continues to shoot metaphorical bricks in January, leading the Hangout Boys to question whether he should coach the Buckeyes beyond March — or early April, but who are we kidding?

With the rough stuff out of the way, the hosts turn their attention to the gridiron. Now that TreVeyon Henderson, J.T. Tuimoloau, and others have announced their return(s) to Ohio State, just how optimistic should fans be? And what other additions or changes could still be coming?

Finally, the guys close this episode with a little rapid fire. Including: Who is the greatest football coach of all time, Belichick or Saban? Chime in below!

