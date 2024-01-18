Bucketheads Podcast: A group therapy session with Mark Titus from Barstool Sports

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

For episode 101 of the Bucketheads Podcast, we welcomed on Mark Titus of Barstool Sports to do a State of the Union on the Ohio State men’s basketball team.

Things are bleak, and we brought on Titus to get a former player's perspective. How does the team fix the shooting woes and the late-game struggles? Is the season over? What is happening? Mark helped us answer all of those questions and more.

Before the interview, Connor and Justin talk about the Michigan loss, the three-game losing streak, and the new Athletic Director at Ohio State.

You can catch Titus on the Mark Titus Pod every Tuesday and Friday and every day on Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker.

Be sure to like and subscribe to the podcast and leave a review of your thoughts on the show.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @BucketheadsLGPN

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Connect with Justin:

Twitter: @justin_golba

Connect with Mark Titus:

Twitter: @clubtrillion