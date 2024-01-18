Uncut: Ohio State women’s basketball talks outlasting Maryland

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team broke all kinds of streaks Wednesday night, in a trip east. Facing the Maryland Terrapins, the Buckeyes battled for three quarters before pulling away for an 84-76 victory. It ended a 19-game home streak for Maryland and gave Ohio State its first win in the Xfinity Center since Jan. 2, 2016.

Following the game, head coach Kevin McGuff and forwards Cotie McMahon and Rebeka Mikulášiková talked with the media on a number of topics.

In a combined media format, Coach McGuff discussed the defensive changes, away from the full court press, that the Buckeyes needed to make against a Maryland team playing small lineups. Also, playing tough games in the Big Ten and how playing Maryland before facing the Iowa Hawkeyes was preferred to the coach. Plus, the trust he had for guard Celeste Taylor to continue playing in the first half despite picking up two early fouls.

Mikulášiková and McMahon talked about their impressive performances. For the Slovakian forward, Mikulášiková gave credit to her teammates on her team-high 20-point performance. McMahon discussed the motivation that put the sophomore into another level of intensity in a fourth quarter where she picked up four offensive rebounds.

That and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

