Buckeyes see change in plans for top 2026 QB, dish out latest offer in 2025 class to Virginia RB

This weekend Ohio State is hosting a pretty significant recruiting event. Bringing in top targets from both the 2025 and 2026 classes, the coaching staff hopes to build on a very solid start in the two cycles.

Whether in-state or more national prospects, the Buckeyes are looking to make progress for many of the guys making the trip, and would love nothing more than to secure some booms in the process. It’s still relatively early in the 2025 class, but with how the last few weeks have gone, it could be a very special haul. This weekend plays a role into that for sure.

Of the guys making the trek, the original plan to host Jared Curtis (Nashville Christian School/Nashville, Tennessee), the No. 19 player nationally and top quarterback in the 2026 class per the 247Sports Composite, may have been the biggest headline, but plans have changed in the last 24 hours.

The 6-foot-4, 225 pound five-star was on campus a few short weeks ago, and following his trip to Columbus it seemed as if the Buckeyes made all of the right impressions, as he was pegged by Director of Recruiting for 247Sports Steve Wiltfong to be a Buckeye via the Crystal Ball. Later Thursday evening though, the visit was called off due to weather concerns with Columbus expecting to get snowfall.

While unfortunate, weather does play a role many times in travel plans, and that can always be rescheduled this early on in a recruitment. The interesting aspect, Wiltfong took to his Twitter account to share that he had been told by Curtis that it was a mutual decision to cancel the visit, but weather was never mentioned. To make matters more worrisome, Wiltfong flipped his Crystal Ball prediction away from Ohio State to Georgia, leaving fans to the assumption that maybe weather wasn’t the case after all.

Rather than panic now, it’s still the class of 2026. Ohio State never has trouble landing quarterbacks under Day, and that shouldn’t change now just because of who is calling the plays. Whether Curtis’ visit plans were mutually canceled or not will be one to watch moving forward, but odds are Ohio State isn’t going to back down if they’re that high on the Tennessee native’s talent.

Buckeyes dish out offer to Virginia native RB

With how active this staff was on the road the last few days, it’s easy to see why there’s been so much news. Thursday being no different for the Buckeyes, the latest offer in the offer in the 2025 class was dished out when Tony Alford was in to see Harry Dalton III.

A 5-foot-10, 200 pound athlete, Dalton took to Twitter to share that Ohio State was the latest to join his recruitment. A Virginia native, he’s currently the No. 483 player nationally and the 39th best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite. While the ranking may not be as high as many of the other targets Ohio State is in on, Dalton’s offer list that includes the likes of Alabama, Florida, Penn State, Tennessee, and several others goes to show that it may be time for an update in the overall grades.

Ohio State’s 2025 class is sure to be a larger one in terms of the amount of guys they bring in, and running back will look to have at least two committed, if not more, when all is said and done. In-state back Bo Jackson is atop of the leaderboard for the Buckeyes, but Alford is looking for additional guys they feel confident in.

With how well it’s gone with TreVeyon Henderson — another Virginia native — one would think that bodes fairly well for the staff to have future success in the state that they’ve been able to recruit before.

Quick Hits

As you know by now, Caleb Downs and his entrance to the transfer portal has been the shot heard around the world. With Ohio State and Georgia being the schools to have surfaced for potential landing spots, it’s mainly split down the middle for who is the likely destination for the top player in the portal.

Regardless who he eventually settles on, it’s been reported that Ohio State is going to take their best swing at him, and rightfully so considering his pedigree and production in just his true freshman season.

The Buckeyes on Thursday were expected to make an in-home visit with Downs and his family, which certainly helps their chances. It’s come to light that the NIL situation is an area where the staff is confident they will impress, but as always there’s more to it. With Downs’ position coach taking a job at Georgia, that seems to be the heavy hitter for why Athens would be the spot, but the Buckeyes aren’t backing down.

The decision looks like it come could sooner rather than later, so buckle up and hope that this last ditch effort and in-home visit can get the job done.