Uncut: Reactions to Ohio State’s overtime upset of Iowa, Clark and fan on-court collision

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Last season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team fell twice to the Iowa Hawkeyes. On Sunday, the Buckeyes’ first game against the Hawkeyes of the season, the scarlet and gray came away with a 100-92 victory. Following the game, the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes spoke with the media.

In this extended episode of Uncut, hear from not only Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff, forward Cotie McMahon, and guard Jacy Sheldon but also Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder and guard Caitlin Clark.

Following the game, McMahon and Sheldon talk about how it felt to beat Iowa following a tough stretch last season. McMahon talks about the foul attention, and how she feels when she gets an “and one” opportunity on a layup, comparing it to her favorite professional men’s basketball player. Sheldon also discusses the grittiness of coming back from a 12-point deficit in the third quarter.

Coach McGuff starts with a statement about the unfortunate incident between a person rushing the court and Clark following the game. Also, talking about McMahon’s 33-point performance, the leadership on the team to come back, and more on the strategy, or failed strategies, that earned the Buckeyes the victory.

Stick around after Ohio State for Iowa’s Coach Bluder and Clark. The two address the situation, Clark ensures that she’s ok, and then field questions about the lack of energy at the end of the game and the Buckeyes’ impressive three-point shooting day.

That and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

