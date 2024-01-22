Ohio State football has epic transfer portal weekend, women’s basketball upsets Iowa

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
In stunner, Ohio State lands safety Caleb Downs, the top player in the transfer portal
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Source: Caleb Downs is committing to Ohio State. The former Alabama safety led the Tide in tackles this season.
With huge addition of Caleb Downs, Ohio State’s 2024 defense is now set
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Analyzing the impact as Ohio State lands Alabama transfer Caleb Downs (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Caleb Downs’ Father Explains Why Five-Star Alabama Transfer DB Chose Ohio State
Cameron Flynn, Athlon Sports
Social media reacted after elite safety Caleb Downs committed to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Little Animal Needs to Make This a New Tradition:
BOOOOOOOOOOOOOMMMMMM!!!!!!
Alabama transfer QB Julian Sayin commits to Ohio State; HS coach Thadd MacNeal explains 5-star’s decision
Greg Biggins, 247Sports
Analyzing the impact as Alabama QB Julian Sayin transfers to Ohio State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Air Noland: Julian Sayin makes the Ohio State QB room ‘better’
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Roundtable: Breaking down newest addition to crowded Ohio State QB room (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Social media reacted after elite QB Julian Sayin commits to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
What Julian Sayin’s transfer to Ohio State football means for Ryan Day and Buckeye quarterbacks
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Here come the Buckeyes: Ohio State is the hottest team in the country in the portal and on the trail (paywall)
Steve Wiltfong, 247Sport
Yeah, I’m Liking This New, Aggressive Era of Ohio State Football
Ohio State has landed:
Jeremiah Smith: No. 1 Recruit in 2024 (No. 1 WR)
Julian Sayin: No. 1 QB in 2024 & in Transfer Portal
Caleb Downs: No. 1 Overall Player in Transfer Portal (No. 1 S)
Quinshon Judkins: No. 1 RB in Transfer Portal
Will Howard: No. 6 QB in Portal… pic.twitter.com/bQcwiAjK7z
4-star DL Dominic Kirks commits to Ohio State
Chad Simmons, On3
Analyzing impact as 4-star defensive end Dominic Kirks commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State football hires Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Crusty Bill O’Brien exactly what the doctor ordered for Buckeyes
Rob Oller, The Colmbus Dispatch
I actually think Ohio State hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator is a good move.
On the Hardwood
No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball shocks No. 2 Iowa in overtime, 100-92
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Buckeyes’ victory over Clark, No. 2 Iowa was an event to remember
Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark “Ok” After Being Blindsided by Ohio State Fan Storming the Court Following the Buckeyes’ Win Over the Hawkeyes
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State women’s basketball sets attendance record vs. Iowa with 18,660 fans
Sahil Kurup, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State uses blazing hot start to race past Penn State, 79-67
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Evan Mahaffey, Playing While His Father Awaits a Heart Transplant, Has Career Performance in Penn State Win
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State’s Scotty Middleton suspended for Penn State game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Wrestling: No. 7 Ohio State Earns Road Win at No. 17 Wisconsin
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Dominant in Sweeps of Eastern Illinois and Xavier
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
THE BEAR star Ebon Moss-Bachrach responded to rumors about him in THE FANTASTIC FOUR:

"I can't confirm and I can't deny I think"
