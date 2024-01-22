 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State football has epic transfer portal weekend, women’s basketball upsets Iowa

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

On the Gridiron

In stunner, Ohio State lands safety Caleb Downs, the top player in the transfer portal
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

With huge addition of Caleb Downs, Ohio State’s 2024 defense is now set
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Analyzing the impact as Ohio State lands Alabama transfer Caleb Downs (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Caleb Downs’ Father Explains Why Five-Star Alabama Transfer DB Chose Ohio State
Cameron Flynn, Athlon Sports

Social media reacted after elite safety Caleb Downs committed to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Little Animal Needs to Make This a New Tradition:

Alabama transfer QB Julian Sayin commits to Ohio State; HS coach Thadd MacNeal explains 5-star’s decision
Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Analyzing the impact as Alabama QB Julian Sayin transfers to Ohio State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Air Noland: Julian Sayin makes the Ohio State QB room ‘better’
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Roundtable: Breaking down newest addition to crowded Ohio State QB room (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Social media reacted after elite QB Julian Sayin commits to Ohio State
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

What Julian Sayin’s transfer to Ohio State football means for Ryan Day and Buckeye quarterbacks
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Here come the Buckeyes: Ohio State is the hottest team in the country in the portal and on the trail (paywall)
Steve Wiltfong, 247Sport

Yeah, I’m Liking This New, Aggressive Era of Ohio State Football

4-star DL Dominic Kirks commits to Ohio State
Chad Simmons, On3

Analyzing impact as 4-star defensive end Dominic Kirks commits to Buckeyes (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football hires Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Crusty Bill O’Brien exactly what the doctor ordered for Buckeyes
Rob Oller, The Colmbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball shocks No. 2 Iowa in overtime, 100-92
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes’ victory over Clark, No. 2 Iowa was an event to remember
Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark “Ok” After Being Blindsided by Ohio State Fan Storming the Court Following the Buckeyes’ Win Over the Hawkeyes
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State women’s basketball sets attendance record vs. Iowa with 18,660 fans
Sahil Kurup, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State uses blazing hot start to race past Penn State, 79-67
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Evan Mahaffey, Playing While His Father Awaits a Heart Transplant, Has Career Performance in Penn State Win
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Scotty Middleton suspended for Penn State game
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: No. 7 Ohio State Earns Road Win at No. 17 Wisconsin

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Dominant in Sweeps of Eastern Illinois and Xavier
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This would be absolutely epic casting, Cousin.

