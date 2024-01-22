Ohio State football has epic transfer portal weekend, women’s basketball upsets Iowa

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

In stunner, Ohio State lands safety Caleb Downs, the top player in the transfer portal

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Source: Caleb Downs is committing to Ohio State. The former Alabama safety led the Tide in tackles this season. pic.twitter.com/zCKNczi65W — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 20, 2024

With huge addition of Caleb Downs, Ohio State’s 2024 defense is now set

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Analyzing the impact as Ohio State lands Alabama transfer Caleb Downs (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Caleb Downs’ Father Explains Why Five-Star Alabama Transfer DB Chose Ohio State

Cameron Flynn, Athlon Sports

Social media reacted after elite safety Caleb Downs committed to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Little Animal Needs to Make This a New Tradition:

Alabama transfer QB Julian Sayin commits to Ohio State; HS coach Thadd MacNeal explains 5-star’s decision

Greg Biggins, 247Sports

Analyzing the impact as Alabama QB Julian Sayin transfers to Ohio State (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Air Noland: Julian Sayin makes the Ohio State QB room ‘better’

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Roundtable: Breaking down newest addition to crowded Ohio State QB room (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Social media reacted after elite QB Julian Sayin commits to Ohio State

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

What Julian Sayin’s transfer to Ohio State football means for Ryan Day and Buckeye quarterbacks

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Here come the Buckeyes: Ohio State is the hottest team in the country in the portal and on the trail (paywall)

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sport

Yeah, I’m Liking This New, Aggressive Era of Ohio State Football

Ohio State has landed:



Jeremiah Smith: No. 1 Recruit in 2024 (No. 1 WR)



Julian Sayin: No. 1 QB in 2024 & in Transfer Portal



Caleb Downs: No. 1 Overall Player in Transfer Portal (No. 1 S)



Quinshon Judkins: No. 1 RB in Transfer Portal



Will Howard: No. 6 QB in Portal… pic.twitter.com/bQcwiAjK7z — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 21, 2024

4-star DL Dominic Kirks commits to Ohio State

Chad Simmons, On3

Analyzing impact as 4-star defensive end Dominic Kirks commits to Buckeyes (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football hires Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Crusty Bill O’Brien exactly what the doctor ordered for Buckeyes

Rob Oller, The Colmbus Dispatch

I actually think Ohio State hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator is a good move. Put together a quick explanation why. pic.twitter.com/8kk2ozaP5o — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 20, 2024

On the Hardwood

No. 18 Ohio State women’s basketball shocks No. 2 Iowa in overtime, 100-92

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes’ victory over Clark, No. 2 Iowa was an event to remember

Michael Arace, The Columbus Dispatch

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark “Ok” After Being Blindsided by Ohio State Fan Storming the Court Following the Buckeyes’ Win Over the Hawkeyes

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State women’s basketball sets attendance record vs. Iowa with 18,660 fans

Sahil Kurup, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State uses blazing hot start to race past Penn State, 79-67

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Evan Mahaffey, Playing While His Father Awaits a Heart Transplant, Has Career Performance in Penn State Win

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State’s Scotty Middleton suspended for Penn State game

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Wrestling: No. 7 Ohio State Earns Road Win at No. 17 Wisconsin

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Dominant in Sweeps of Eastern Illinois and Xavier

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

