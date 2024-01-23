Ohio State trending for four-star OT set to commit this week

Ohio State is absolutely crushing the college football recruiting headlines as of late. After securing a commitment from former Alabama five-star safety Caleb Downs via the transfer portal, Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff may have pulled off one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory.

The Buckeyes also flipped 2024 four-star defensive lineman Dominic Kirks, and then saw 2024 five-star quarterback Julian Sayin transfer to them via the portal following the retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The stellar additions moved Ohio State’s recruiting class up to No. 2 in the country in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With such a successful and busy start to the month, it would be reasonable to expect things to cool down for the Buckeyes on the recruiting front. However, the streak of Ohio State making the recruiting headlines continued on Monday, as the Buckeyes learned they may not be finished adding recruits this month.

It was announced Monday that Ohio State 2025 four-star offensive lineman target Carter Lowe (Toledo, OH / Whitmer) has a final five schools of Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan. Additionally, it was announced that he will be committing this Saturday.

Toledo Whitmer’s Carter Lowe, a top five OT in the 2025 class, will announce his commitment on the @247Sports channel this weekend.https://t.co/RWexOPgydo pic.twitter.com/XJSUwjJuz3 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 22, 2024

Ryan Day has placed a major focus on recruiting in-state recruits, and this has been the case with the Buckeyes and Lowe. In fact, Lowe visited Columbus last weekend and has visited with the Buckeyes more than any other school in his recruitment.

Shortly following the announcement of his commitment, a flurry of 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions were cast in favor of Ohio State for Lowe. The Buckeyes now hold all five predictions for Lowe, and while these are not a guarantee, they are a great insight into how a recruit is feeling. Regardless, the Buckeyes are the runaway favorites to land Lowe, and the Ohio State coaching staff has to love where it sits with him.

If Lowe were to pick the Buckeyes as expected, he would become the seventh member of Ohio State’s 2025 recruiting class and the third from Ohio. He would also be the first offensive lineman in the Buckeyes’ class next year.

Lowe is the No. 9 OT in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 85 overall prospect. He is also the No. 3 recruit from Ohio.

Ohio State offers 2025 four-star TE

Ohio State continued to offer more of the country’s top talents on Monday as 2025 four-star tight end Brock Schott (Leo, IN / Leo HS) now holds an offer from the Buckeyes. Ohio State has made tight end a position of focus in next year’s class, and Schott becomes the coaching staff’s newest target. Schott attended the Ohio State versus Penn State game last season, and now he holds an offer from the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is not alone in its pursuit of Schott, as he holds offers from programs like Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin, Louisville, Miami, Stanford, Texas A&M, etc. Ohio State appears to be well in the running for Schott, but Miami and Iowa have also made him a priority recruit. Ohio State will need to likely get Schott on campus this summer and/or spring for a recruiting camp and for another in-game visit to remain a contender.

Schott is the No. 10 TE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 203 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He is also the No. 3 recruit out of Indiana.

Quick Hits

247Sports released it final rankings for the 2024 recruiting class on Monday. The Buckeyes finished with 13 recruits in the Top247, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith who was named the No. 1 overall prospect in the class. Ohio State’s newest commitment, five-star QB Julian Sayin, was the second-highest rated Buckeye at 21 and five-star defensive end Eddrick Houston finished at No. 33. Cornerback Aaron Scott, wide receiver Myles Graham and QB Air Noland rounded out Ohio State commits in the top 100 at No. 51, No. 59 and No. 61, respectively.