Ohio State offensive lineman retires, Cotie McMahon is national player of the week

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Joshua A. Bickel / USA TODAY NETWORK
On the Gridiron

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Trey Leroux Moving on From Football After Four Years With Buckeyes
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud donates to Buckeyes’ NIL collective
Austin Curtright, USA Today Network

How Julian Sayin’s commitment could impact the future of Ohio State’s quarterbacks room
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Smith finishes No. 1, Sayin and Houston also lead way for Ohio State recruits in Final Top247 rankings
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Buck-Eye In The Sky: Caleb Downs Transfer Evaluation (paywall)
Mark Porter, Bucknuts

Not Out of the Realm of Possibilities That Ohio State and Oregon Could Meet Three Times Next Season:

Buckeyes needed, getting more ruthless version of Ryan Day (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: After impressive run of transfer additions, what comes next for Ohio State
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

New Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien Has Track Record of Elevating College Quarterback Play
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Cotie McMahon wins Naismith Player of the Week
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 12 in AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘This game was very personal,’ Cotie McMahon on the victory over Iowa, a win a year in the making
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Thrilling Win Over Iowa Can Be Springboard for Buckeye Women’s Basketball Both on the Court and in the Stands
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

DLo Has Always Been Insanely Smooth:

As teams plan to take Bruce Thornton away, can Ohio State adjust?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick hitters from Chris Holtmann Nebraska preview press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Scotty Middleton to return at Nebraska after one-game suspension
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Move to No. 1 After Taking Down top-15 Teams in UCLA and USC
Sara Sharp, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Thiele Named WCHA Goaltender of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

Rifle: Ohio State Sets New Program Aggregate Record vs. TCU
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Not Sure That’s How Copyright Law Works, but I’m Here for the Drama!

