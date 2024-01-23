Ohio State offensive lineman retires, Cotie McMahon is national player of the week

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State Offensive Lineman Trey Leroux Moving on From Football After Four Years With Buckeyes

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud donates to Buckeyes’ NIL collective

Austin Curtright, USA Today Network

ANNOUNCEMENT Proud that CJ Stroud is our first former student athlete partner to become a major donor and “pay it forward” as he paves the way for those to come next. Thanks so much for your support of THE Foundation CJ. You are truly a Buckeye for life! https://t.co/htkLB83pbF pic.twitter.com/5LQF12LjMx — THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) January 22, 2024

How Julian Sayin’s commitment could impact the future of Ohio State’s quarterbacks room

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Smith finishes No. 1, Sayin and Houston also lead way for Ohio State recruits in Final Top247 rankings

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Buck-Eye In The Sky: Caleb Downs Transfer Evaluation (paywall)

Mark Porter, Bucknuts

Not Out of the Realm of Possibilities That Ohio State and Oregon Could Meet Three Times Next Season:

College Football Matchups That We're Excited for Next Season...



1 Ohio State at Oregon (Oct. 12)

2 Georgia at Alabama (Sept. 28)

3 Texas @ Texas A&M (Nov. 30)

4 LSU vs USC (Sept. 1)

5 Texas @ Michigan (Sept. 7)

6 Alabama @ Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

7 Colorado @ Nebraska (Sept. 7)

8… pic.twitter.com/YrcFzquXJf — Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) January 22, 2024

Buckeyes needed, getting more ruthless version of Ryan Day (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

You’re Nuts: After impressive run of transfer additions, what comes next for Ohio State

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

New Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien Has Track Record of Elevating College Quarterback Play

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Cotie McMahon wins Naismith Player of the Week

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 12 in AP Poll

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘This game was very personal,’ Cotie McMahon on the victory over Iowa, a win a year in the making

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Thrilling Win Over Iowa Can Be Springboard for Buckeye Women’s Basketball Both on the Court and in the Stands

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

DLo Has Always Been Insanely Smooth:

DLo's around the back fake had the whole squad on their feet pic.twitter.com/C5j2DkYEtD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 22, 2024

As teams plan to take Bruce Thornton away, can Ohio State adjust?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick hitters from Chris Holtmann Nebraska preview press conference

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State’s Scotty Middleton to return at Nebraska after one-game suspension

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Move to No. 1 After Taking Down top-15 Teams in UCLA and USC

Sara Sharp, The Lantern

Ohio State is the new No. 1 in the weekly AVCA Coaches Poll after wins over the weekend against No. 1 UCLA and No. 13 USC. The Buckeyes will face No. 9 Penn State Thursday (6 p.m.) in a Top 10 battle at the Covelli Center in Columbus.https://t.co/2pZmutIWDz#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/rUqhzPujQh — OSU Men's Volleyball (@OhioStateMVB) January 22, 2024

Women’s Ice Hockey: Thiele Named WCHA Goaltender of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Rifle: Ohio State Sets New Program Aggregate Record vs. TCU

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

