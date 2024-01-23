Ohio State offensive lineman retires, Cotie McMahon is national player of the week

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ohio State Offensive Lineman Trey Leroux Moving on From Football After Four Years With Buckeyes
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud donates to Buckeyes’ NIL collective
Austin Curtright, USA Today Network
ANNOUNCEMENT Proud that CJ Stroud is our first former student athlete partner to become a major donor and “pay it forward” as he paves the way for those to come next. Thanks so much for your support of THE Foundation CJ. You are truly a Buckeye for life! https://t.co/htkLB83pbF pic.twitter.com/5LQF12LjMx— THE Foundation (@TheFoundation1_) January 22, 2024
How Julian Sayin’s commitment could impact the future of Ohio State’s quarterbacks room
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Smith finishes No. 1, Sayin and Houston also lead way for Ohio State recruits in Final Top247 rankings
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Buck-Eye In The Sky: Caleb Downs Transfer Evaluation (paywall)
Mark Porter, Bucknuts
Not Out of the Realm of Possibilities That Ohio State and Oregon Could Meet Three Times Next Season:
College Football Matchups That We're Excited for Next Season...— Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) January 22, 2024
1 Ohio State at Oregon (Oct. 12)
2 Georgia at Alabama (Sept. 28)
3 Texas @ Texas A&M (Nov. 30)
4 LSU vs USC (Sept. 1)
5 Texas @ Michigan (Sept. 7)
6 Alabama @ Wisconsin (Sept. 14)
7 Colorado @ Nebraska (Sept. 7)
8… pic.twitter.com/YrcFzquXJf
Buckeyes needed, getting more ruthless version of Ryan Day (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
You’re Nuts: After impressive run of transfer additions, what comes next for Ohio State
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
New Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien Has Track Record of Elevating College Quarterback Play
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Cotie McMahon wins Naismith Player of the Week
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 12 in AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘This game was very personal,’ Cotie McMahon on the victory over Iowa, a win a year in the making
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Thrilling Win Over Iowa Can Be Springboard for Buckeye Women’s Basketball Both on the Court and in the Stands
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
DLo Has Always Been Insanely Smooth:
DLo's around the back fake had the whole squad on their feet pic.twitter.com/C5j2DkYEtD— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 22, 2024
As teams plan to take Bruce Thornton away, can Ohio State adjust?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Quick hitters from Chris Holtmann Nebraska preview press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State’s Scotty Middleton to return at Nebraska after one-game suspension
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Move to No. 1 After Taking Down top-15 Teams in UCLA and USC
Sara Sharp, The Lantern
Ohio State is the new No. 1 in the weekly AVCA Coaches Poll after wins over the weekend against No. 1 UCLA and No. 13 USC. The Buckeyes will face No. 9 Penn State Thursday (6 p.m.) in a Top 10 battle at the Covelli Center in Columbus.https://t.co/2pZmutIWDz#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/rUqhzPujQh— OSU Men's Volleyball (@OhioStateMVB) January 22, 2024
Women’s Ice Hockey: Thiele Named WCHA Goaltender of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Rifle: Ohio State Sets New Program Aggregate Record vs. TCU
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Not Sure That’s How Copyright Law Works, but I’m Here for the Drama!
Wow, how original. It’s almost like you plagiarized a video from @OhioStateHoops 3 years ago. Oh wait… it’s because you did!— Kyle Davis (@The_Kyle_Davis) January 22, 2024
And, because you included a ticket sales link with plagiarized content; you’ve now also opened yourself up to legal action! Great work!!! https://t.co/WvKyBeEzSr
