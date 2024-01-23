I-80 Football Show: Ohio State is all in for a Natty!

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Podcast Network’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we travel down I-80 to talk all things Big Ten Football. This is the only Big Ten Podcast that’ll cover all 18 teams.

After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to for the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

After watching Michigan win the National Championship, Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up to win a natty in 2024. Day has fired multiple coaches and hired Bill O’Brien as a play-calling offensive coordinator and to work with the quarterbacks. He also has attacked the transfer portal in a way he never has, landing Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard, and superstar safety Caleb Downs.

With all the changes, Ohio State has to win the Big Ten and make the national championship game or the 2024 season will be disappointing.

On the other hand, following their national title Michigan is having a less than stellar offseason. Head coach Jim Harbaugh continues flirting with the NFL, scheduling second-round interviews with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers. Dante and Jordan discuss the impact of Jim not actively working on Michigan’s behalf will have on their 2024 season.

In their weekly pitstops, Jordan believes that the NFL is making a mistake if it decides to change the rule for the offense fumbling out of the endzone. Dante thinks Josh Allen should be talked about the way Lamar Jackson is talked about. They play the same and Allen is less accomplished.

