Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: New, aggressive Ryan Day is fully in his bag and Ohio State fans seem to love it

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck dive into recent moves made by the newly hyper-aggressive version of Ryan Day. The upcoming 2024 season is shaping up to be an all-in one for Ohio State’s football program, and the Hangout Boys are here for it.

But first, how about them Lady Bucks!? Led by a resurgent Cotie McMahon and buoyed by a sold-out crowd, the OSU women’s basketball team pulled off a stunning (to some) upset of Caitlin Clark and the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes. Was Sunday’s OT thriller the best college basketball game of the season thus far?

After giving props to the Buckeyes’ women’s basketball team, the hosts turn their attention to the gridiron. By adding several impact transfers and an experienced coach to take over playcalling duties, Ryan Day has finally shown the aggression Ohio State fans had been clamoring for.

Josh and Chuck love the most recent personnel moves, which they discuss for the majority of this episode.

