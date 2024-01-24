Ohio State’s athletic revenue leads country at $280M; Men’s basketball drops 13th-straight road game

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ohio State football: C.J. Stroud earns Rookie of the Year, Browns OL Dawand Jones named to all-rookie team

Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports

We new C.J. was a lock, but I love seeing this one too:

Excited for our guy @dawandj79 on being named to the PFWA All-Rookie offensive team!



: https://t.co/S4anBccq4o pic.twitter.com/oowfsCZfId — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 23, 2024

Four Buckeyes Land on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early 2024 College Football All-America Team, Most of Any School

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Which college football player would be your dream transfer portal target for Ohio State?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s road struggles continue, falling to Nebraska 83-69

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann is red-faced, furious and absolutely lighting the #Buckeyes up in this timeout. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 24, 2024

Ohio State has no answers for Nebraska’s Rienk Mast: 5 takeaways

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick Takes: Buckeyes do themselves no favors in latest road loss at Nebraska (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

For Ohio State men’s basketball, it’s time to conquer road woes or watch this season slip away

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Sunday’s Iowa-Ohio State overtime thriller on NBC and @peacock is the most-watched regular season women’s college basketball game since 2010.



Details here: https://t.co/FiBA74QBWe pic.twitter.com/brbdZkP7mH — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) January 23, 2024

Ohio State women’s overtime upset over Iowa draws a record breaking number of viewers

Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State women’s basketball commit Jaloni Cambridge selected to McDonald’s All-American Team

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

OSU athletics tops nation with $280 million revenue in ‘23 fiscal year

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Volleyball: Pasteur Earns MIVA, AVCA POW Honors

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Gymnastics: Harris and Hodges Earn B1G Weekly Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Here’s me on a local Minnesota TV station talking about sports broadcasting rights.