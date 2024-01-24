Ohio State’s athletic revenue leads country at $280M; Men’s basketball drops 13th-straight road game

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State football: C.J. Stroud earns Rookie of the Year, Browns OL Dawand Jones named to all-rookie team
Raymond Lucas Jr., 247Sports
We new C.J. was a lock, but I love seeing this one too:
Excited for our guy @dawandj79 on being named to the PFWA All-Rookie offensive team!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 23, 2024
: https://t.co/S4anBccq4o pic.twitter.com/oowfsCZfId
Four Buckeyes Land on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early 2024 College Football All-America Team, Most of Any School
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
You’re Nuts: Which college football player would be your dream transfer portal target for Ohio State?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State’s road struggles continue, falling to Nebraska 83-69
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chris Holtmann is red-faced, furious and absolutely lighting the #Buckeyes up in this timeout.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 24, 2024
Ohio State has no answers for Nebraska’s Rienk Mast: 5 takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Quick Takes: Buckeyes do themselves no favors in latest road loss at Nebraska (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
For Ohio State men’s basketball, it’s time to conquer road woes or watch this season slip away
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Sunday’s Iowa-Ohio State overtime thriller on NBC and @peacock is the most-watched regular season women’s college basketball game since 2010.— NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) January 23, 2024
Details here: https://t.co/FiBA74QBWe pic.twitter.com/brbdZkP7mH
Ohio State women’s overtime upset over Iowa draws a record breaking number of viewers
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State women’s basketball commit Jaloni Cambridge selected to McDonald’s All-American Team
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
OSU athletics tops nation with $280 million revenue in ‘23 fiscal year
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Volleyball: Pasteur Earns MIVA, AVCA POW Honors
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Gymnastics: Harris and Hodges Earn B1G Weekly Awards
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Here’s me on a local Minnesota TV station talking about sports broadcasting rights.
