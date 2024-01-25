Bucketheads Podcast: Thomas Costello recaps OSU women’s team’s huge win over Iowa

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

This is episode 102 of the Bucketheads Podcast, and the Ohio State Men’s Basketball team is in trouble. Connor is out sick, so we went to the bullpen and brought in LGHL’s Ohio State Women’s basketball beat writer Thomas Costello to talk about the huge win over the No. 2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes.

Before that, we talked about the Men’s team, the win over Penn State, and the loss to Nebraska.

What does the rest of the season look like? What are Ross Bjork’s options this offseason if things keep trending downhill? Is there a path to the postseason for Ohio State? We touched on it all.

