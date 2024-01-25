Proven cheater quits before punishments announced, breaking down Ohio State’s roster

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Jim Harbaugh accepts head job with Los Angeles Chargers, to leave Michigan after nine seasons per report
Zach Shaw, 247Sports
Can NCAA punish Jim Harbaugh in NFL? What to know about investigations
Kevin Skiver, USA Today Network
Ok, this one’s good:
Now pinch running at third base, Sherrone Moore...— Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) January 25, 2024
What 2025 QB commit Tavien St. Clair thinks of Ohio State OC Bill O’Brien
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Breaking down the Ohio State defensive end room
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
85-Man Reset: How Ohio State’s 2024 Roster Stacks Up After NFL Draft Decisions, First Wave of Offseason Transfer Movement
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Tracking Ohio State’s position numbers, offseason roster changes (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Consensus among January mock drafts about Marvin Harrison Jr.’s NFL landing spot
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Five Storylines: No. 12 Ohio State women’s basketball visits Illinois Fighting Illini
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Visiting Locker Room: The Champaign Room talks Illinois Fighting Illini, with Ohio State looming
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chris Holtmann Says Ohio State Was ‘Soft’ Rebounding and Defensively in 14-Point Loss to Nebraska
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
After further review, Ohio State's box score has been updated from last night. It's still a 14-point loss, but #Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle was shorted three assists in the initial box score. He finishes with eight assists, a new career-high.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 24, 2024
You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State basketball player has been most impressive this season
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
What You Need to Know About Bjork’s Rocky Past
Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Post Two More Sweeps of NKU and Toledo
Ohio State Athletics
Around the Rink: Thiele Tabbed WCHA Goaltender of the Week, ‘Something to Prove’ at St. Cloud State
Reid Murray, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
Back up the Brinks truck!
Friends. After much reflection I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility. Excited for the future!— Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 24, 2024
5’7” ish
165
14.8 second 40#Blessed #NILBABY #TDSnation #LFGM
