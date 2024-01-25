 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Proven cheater quits before punishments announced, breaking down Ohio State’s roster

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
On the Gridiron

Jim Harbaugh accepts head job with Los Angeles Chargers, to leave Michigan after nine seasons per report
Zach Shaw, 247Sports

Can NCAA punish Jim Harbaugh in NFL? What to know about investigations
Kevin Skiver, USA Today Network

Ok, this one’s good:

What 2025 QB commit Tavien St. Clair thinks of Ohio State OC Bill O’Brien
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking down the Ohio State defensive end room
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

85-Man Reset: How Ohio State’s 2024 Roster Stacks Up After NFL Draft Decisions, First Wave of Offseason Transfer Movement
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Tracking Ohio State’s position numbers, offseason roster changes (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Consensus among January mock drafts about Marvin Harrison Jr.’s NFL landing spot
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Five Storylines: No. 12 Ohio State women’s basketball visits Illinois Fighting Illini
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Visiting Locker Room: The Champaign Room talks Illinois Fighting Illini, with Ohio State looming
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann Says Ohio State Was ‘Soft’ Rebounding and Defensively in 14-Point Loss to Nebraska
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State basketball player has been most impressive this season
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

What You Need to Know About Bjork’s Rocky Past
Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Post Two More Sweeps of NKU and Toledo
Ohio State Athletics

Around the Rink: Thiele Tabbed WCHA Goaltender of the Week, ‘Something to Prove’ at St. Cloud State
Reid Murray, The Lantern

