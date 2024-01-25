Proven cheater quits before punishments announced, breaking down Ohio State’s roster

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Jim Harbaugh accepts head job with Los Angeles Chargers, to leave Michigan after nine seasons per report

Zach Shaw, 247Sports

Can NCAA punish Jim Harbaugh in NFL? What to know about investigations

Kevin Skiver, USA Today Network

Ok, this one’s good:

Now pinch running at third base, Sherrone Moore... — Andrew Lind (@AndrewMLind) January 25, 2024

What 2025 QB commit Tavien St. Clair thinks of Ohio State OC Bill O’Brien

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking down the Ohio State defensive end room

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

85-Man Reset: How Ohio State’s 2024 Roster Stacks Up After NFL Draft Decisions, First Wave of Offseason Transfer Movement

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Tracking Ohio State’s position numbers, offseason roster changes (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Consensus among January mock drafts about Marvin Harrison Jr.’s NFL landing spot

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Five Storylines: No. 12 Ohio State women’s basketball visits Illinois Fighting Illini

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Visiting Locker Room: The Champaign Room talks Illinois Fighting Illini, with Ohio State looming

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann Says Ohio State Was ‘Soft’ Rebounding and Defensively in 14-Point Loss to Nebraska

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

After further review, Ohio State's box score has been updated from last night. It's still a 14-point loss, but #Buckeyes guard Roddy Gayle was shorted three assists in the initial box score. He finishes with eight assists, a new career-high. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 24, 2024

You’re Nuts: Which Ohio State basketball player has been most impressive this season

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

What You Need to Know About Bjork’s Rocky Past

Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Post Two More Sweeps of NKU and Toledo

Ohio State Athletics

Around the Rink: Thiele Tabbed WCHA Goaltender of the Week, ‘Something to Prove’ at St. Cloud State

Reid Murray, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

