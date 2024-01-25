Ohio State dishes out new offers in both the 2025 and 2026 classes

After a successful weekend of hosting several top targets from all over the country, the Buckeyes are back on the trail and making their presence known early and often. Wasting no time in adding new names to their prospect list, Ohio State dished out multiple offers on Wednesday in both the 2025 and 2026 classes.

James Laurinaitis has been taking advantage of the Buckeyes being down one position coach, finally being able to go out on the road for recruiting efforts and is looking like a natural. Heading back to his home state of Minnesota, the Buckeyes sent out one of their latest offers to a 2025 linebacker who is starting to become a name more and more major programs are paying attention to.

Taking to Twitter to share the latest, Emmanuel Karmo announced the Buckeyes have extended an offer. A 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete, Karmo is currently the No. 49 athlete in the country, but the top player in Minnesota for the 2025 class per 247Sports. Now at double-digit offers, Karmo has schools such as Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, USC, and now Ohio State to his name, but others are sure to follow soon.

The Buckeyes are likely to take at the very least two and probably even three at the position for the 2025 cycle, and with Eli Lee already locked in, the staff is off to a strong start. Guys such as Tarvos Alford are of course the other top target so it seems, but Karmo is the newest name worth paying attention to and probably won’t be the last.

The blessings keep coming and I am very blessed to announce that I’ve received an offer to play @OhioStateFB I definitely can’t wait to come down to Columbus and check out the environment @JLaurinaitis55 @77williehoward @TPatt17 @cooperhawksFB @AllenTrieu it’s great to be a hawk pic.twitter.com/M9yYbNOGXs — Emmanuel Karmo (@EmmanuelKarmo28) January 24, 2024

Moving along to the next player the Buckeyes were in on, Ohio State is also in pursuit of offensive linemen in the 2025 class, and looked no further than New Jersey. Making the stop at Paramus Catholic, Malachi Goodman was on the receiving end of his latest offer, and for good reason to say the least.

A 6-foot-5, 315-pound athlete, Goodman oddly enough is not yet ranked on his 247Sports profile but has recent offers from the likes of Oklahoma and others such as Georgia, Florida, Miami, Penn State, USC, and several more to his name. Seeing the size he’s listed at it makes sense why so many top-tier schools are in the mix, but when you take into consideration where he plays his prep football, you know just how impressive of a player he really is. Paramus Catholic continuously churns out D1 talent, and Malachi is next on the list.

Another position the coaches will look to load up on in the 2025 class, Ohio State is going to look to take a larger number of guys and Goodman certainly fits that mold of player they’re looking for. Odds are with how many schools have offered he will be among the higher-ranked tackles in the country when 247Sports updates their rankings.

To the 2026 class for the last offer sent out on Wednesday, Ohio State capped off the busy day by heading to Texas to offer a big-time defensive back seeing plenty of attention early on in his recruiting process.

Taking to his Twitter as well to share the news, Isaiah Williams now holds an Ohio State offer. A 6-foot, 185-pound safety, Williams is only a high school sophomore but has nearly 20 offers to his name from the likes of LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, and more. Also an unranked player right now due to class, it’s not going to be long before Williams sees his stock among some of the best in the country for the 2026 cycle.

With how well Tim Walton has been recruiting lately, you’d have to think Ohio State’s offer speaks volumes to Williams, but the Buckeyes also now have Matt Guerrieri to take the reigns of the safety position recruiting, and he too seems to know how to get the job done on the trail. Sure there’s a ton of time still before Isaiah has to decide his college plans, but it’s more likely than not that the Buckeyes will be a player for his services both now and for the long haul.

Blessed to be Offered by The Ohio State University !! @MattGuerrieri @CoachJimKnowles pic.twitter.com/cfVV5rbLkU — Isaiah Williams (@isaiah12__) January 24, 2024

Quick Hits

Ohio State’s 2025 class is sure to be among the best in college football come signing day, and no recruit may be as impressive as current commit Devin Sanchez. A five-star in every aspect, the Buckeyes know exactly what they’re getting with his services and make sure to keep him atop of their priorities.

While recruiting Texas yesterday, Sanchez was able to see his future coaches and by the looks of his time, he had quite the guest list of visitors as multiple coaches stopped to check in. The No. 4 player nationally and the top corner in the country per 247Sports, Sanchez is bought in, and maybe even more importantly, so is his family.

The Ohio State Family stopped by to see their new family members❤

EXTREMELY GRATEFUL pic.twitter.com/Aj9HV2rWG2 — (@deetra76) January 24, 2024

Another visit the staff decided to make in Texas, 2025 defensive lineman Landon Rink also got to see several of Ohio State’s coaches on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-2, 270-pound athlete, Rink is the No. 316 player nationally and 32nd best player at his position for the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite grades.