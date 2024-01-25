Three Buckeye teams are No. 1 in the nation right now!

Ohio State sports are absolutely thriving right now. Two programs have been the best of the best for the past few years, and now men’s volleyball has joined in on the fun! Read on to hear a little bit about each of their seasons so far.

Men’s Volleyball

The men have started the season on a 6-0 run, which includes taking down No. 1 UCLA this past Friday in five sets! The Bruins are the reigning national champs. The Bucks also defeated No. 13 USC in five sets over the weekend.

Ohio State is the defending Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association regular-season and tournament champions. The player to watch on this team is senior outside hitter Jacob Pasteur. He was named an Off the Block First Team preseason All-American and the MIVA Preseason Player of the Year by the league coaches.

Prior to their huge upset win, they were ranked No. 4 in the country. The last time they were at the top was in 2017 when they finished the season as National Champions.

They will face off against No. 9 Penn State today at 6 p.m. The last time these two teams played each other was the 2023 NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals last year in Virginia. where the Nittany Lions were victorious. It will certainly be a good one, and you can tune in at home on BTN+.

Women’s Ice Hockey

Once again, the women’s ice hockey team is at the head of the national rankings. This year, they’ve amassed a 20-2-0 record. They have been No. 1 since Nov. 20, when they swept the then-No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers, and moved up one spot to the top.

Their last loss came on Dec. 1 to St. Cloud State. Since then, they have been absolutely dominant. On Jan. 12, they soundly defeated No. 2 Minnesota 7-0, then did it again the next day, 6-1.

During all of this, head coach Nadine Muzerall became the program’s winningest head coach in program history when she got her 179th win on Jan. 19.

This weekend, the Bucks will play its third top-10 opponent in as many weeks with a matchup against No. 9/10 St. Cloud State this weekend in St. Cloud, Minn. They will play at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, with both games being streamed on BTN+.

Men’s Tennis

The Buckeyes opened their season this past Sunday when they ranked No. 2 in the nation. The team had a really solid fall, as four of their doubles teams are ranked at the end of it. Additionally, in singles, JJ Tracy finished ranked No. 4, Jack Anthrop No. 11, and Alex Bernard No. 103.

After defeating Xavier and Eastern Carolina Sunday, Ohio State ascended to the No. 1 ranking Wednesday, before defeating Northern Kentucky and Toledo. Now, it is 4-0 on the young season.

This weekend, the Buckeyes will host the ITA Kickoff Weekend. They will take on Vanderbilt at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The championship match is slated for noon on Sunday with the consolation set for 9 a.m. The winner of the weekend will qualify for the ITA Indoor Team National Championship on Feb. 16-19 in New York.