Uncut: A tale of two halves with Kevin McGuff, Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team saw itself in familiar territory Thursday night: Down double digits in the second half of a Big Ten game. Even so, the Buckeyes came away with a 67-59 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini, after going down 11 points at halftime.

Head coach Kevin McGuff and graduate senior guards Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor spoke with the media after the win. Coach McGuff started things off with his message to the team at halftime, following a program record four points scored in the second quarter, the fewest in any quarter Ohio State’s ever played. Also, the play of Jacy Sheldon and the growing passing game of forward Rebeka Mikulášiková.

Then, Sheldon discusses what the deficit means about the team, the team’s motivation in the second half and the effectiveness of the full court press in the comeback.

Last up is Taylor, who talks more about the passing of Mikulášiková, her own offensive burst in the final 20 minutes and avoiding a letdown game following a season-defining win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday.

That and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

