Ohio State offers two more 2025 prospects, stop to see five-star wide receiver target

It’s flat-out fun following Ohio State football right now. Granted there’s no trophy for “winning the off-season,” but you have to be proud of what this coaching staff is currently doing. With a major shift in aggressiveness, Ryan Day and his crew are showing fans the type of mentality they’ve long desired and it starts with recruiting.

Another busy day on the trail Thursday, the Buckeyes have been in full pursuit mode dishing out multiple offers all over the country. It’s already been an incredible month for the program and the goal is to keep that momentum rolling. Here’s the latest on the newest offers Ohio State has sent out.

Buckeyes offer 2025 Florida receiver prospect

No surprise here, but one of the latest offers that Ohio State gave out was to a Florida native wide receiver. Seemingly every recruiting cycle, the Buckeyes are in the Sunshine State recruiting the best receivers with Brian Hartline’s secret recipe for success and it makes sense. Looking at the amount of talent that the state produces every year, it’s easier to evaluate the position when they are going against other top prospects. Ohio State has fared extremely well in Florida, taking the some of state’s best WRs repeatedly over the years, with the nation’s No. 1 player Jeremiah Smith being the latest.

Making a stop at the prep powerhouse IMG Academy yesterday, the Buckeyes offered class of 2025 receiver Donovan Olugbode. A 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete, Olugbode is the No. 170 player nationally and the 21st-best receiver in the class per the 247Sports Composite grades. While not the highest-ranked player Ohio State has recruited out of Florida, you can throw the rankings out when the Buckeyes — and specifically Hartline — offer a player. Hartline’s evaluations are the best in the business, so if he sees a player he likes, the rankings really don’t matter.

With offers from the likes of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC, and plenty of others, it’s easy to see why the Buckeyes are now getting involved. What Ohio State has going for it is of course the Hartline advantage, but taking current Buckeye Carnell Tate out of IMG Academy has to mean something as Donovan has a real-life example of a player from his prep school making an early impact in Columbus. They’ll have their pick of the best this cycle yet again, but Olugbode is the next name worth watching moving forward.

North Carolina defensive lineman earns OSU offer

Sticking with the offer headlines, the Buckeyes also took time to focus on the trenches yesterday sending out an offer to North Carolina native, Isaiah Campbell. Similar to the IMG Academy situation, the staff is calculated with who they offer, not only based on talent and ability, but location as well.

A 6-foot-4, 260-pound athlete, Campbell is currently the No. 72 player nationally and the fifth-best defensive lineman in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite grades. With well over 30 offers to his name already, the Buckeyes may be a little late to the party, but with how highly regarded Larry Johnson is, you always have to think Ohio State is a legitimate player here. Early on, Clemson and North Carolina look to have the best chances at landing his eventual commitment, but the Buckeyes will do their best to also join the mix.

Having Tyleik Williams back on the roster for his final year, the staff is able to show Campbell what a player at the same position from the same home state has been able to accomplish in Columbus. These factors play a role in the Buckeyes should have a real shot and this should be no different.

Ohio State already has Zahir Mathis in the fold for the 2025 cycle, but plan to take a larger d-line haul with the likelihood of a ton of turnover at the position following this season. Upwards of five guys should be the goal here and now we have Campbell to pay attention to. It remains to be seen what Ohio State will do with their final open staff position, but expect that if it impacts the defensive line at all, it will be with a guy who can recruit with the best of them to land impact guys like Isaiah.

Quick Hits

Being in Florida yesterday wasn’t just about new offers as Ohio State made the trip to also see five-star receiver, Jamie Ffrench. The No. 12 player nationally and third-best receiver per the 247Sports Composite grades, the timing of this trip makes perfect sense, and sending both Day and Hartline was clearly calculated.

Decommitting from Alabama just two weeks ago, Jamie is going to take his time in thinking about where he should end up, but the Buckeyes are hoping that they can swoop in and steal the momentum, as they’ve done with multiple former Alabama players already this off-season. Expect Hartline to go all in here, and when he does that, he typically wins more than he loses. Hopefully, that’s the case with Jamie in 2025.