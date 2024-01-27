Visiting Locker Room: Hammer and Rails on if Purdue shocks Ohio State two years in a row

Sunday afternoon, Ohio State women’s basketball ends a stretch of three road games in the last four with a trip to West Lafayette, Indiana. The Purdue Boilermakers sit in similar standing to the Illinois Fighting Illini side the Buckeyes faced Thursday.

Purdue is a team who a year after making a surprise trip to the NCAA Tournament finds itself struggling to find victories or consistency. Why are the 19-10 Boilermakers from a year ago sitting at 9-10 with a little over a month left in the regular season?

To learn more about that, facilitator Jeanae Terry and the up-and-coming Purdue freshman class, Land-Grant Holy Land talked with Gabi Everhard from Hammer and Rails.

Can the Boilermakers repeat a 22-23 win against the Buckeyes?

Land-Grant Holy Land: After making the NCAA Tournament last season, Purdue is having a tough go this season. What’s the team missing with both Lasha Petree and Cassidy Hardin graduating last year? Who is stepping into those roles?

Hammer and Rails: It’s been a tough season for sure. After finally making the tournament last season, I really thought this team would look a lot better this year. Petree was an efficient scorer so we definitely miss her but right now it’s honestly seems like a lack of discipline and focus. Purdue is turning the ball over a lot, resulting in easy transition points for the opposing team. We also just lack that killer instinct “alpha” type player. Coach Katie Gearld inherited a mess, so it’s going to take some time, our freshman have shown promise and I think guard Rashuna Jones will be that type of player. She got injured earlier in the season but has been great as of late.

LGHL: Someone who’s crucial to Purdue is graduate forward Jeanae Terry. She’s close to a double-double every night, sometimes without the points. How important is Terry to Purdue and is there any replacing of the guard when NCAA eligibility ends this season?

HR: Terry is a great facilitator, she’s already 7th in Purdue history for assists for the women’s program and was a transfer from Illinois. She’s also a great rebounder but just doesn’t score a lot, only averaging a little over 5 points a game. Jordyn Poole who was a 4 star recruit and #38 ranked prospect in the nation is coming in next season. She was a big time get for Gearlds, she’s a very efficient scorer and brings in a lot of what we lack.

LGHL: Purdue started the season facing sides like UCLA, Notre Dame and Florida. Now it’s nearing the end of a six-game stretch including Iowa, Indiana, a surprisingly good Penn State team and ending with Ohio State. What has to go right for the Boilermakers to beat the Buckeyes and end the slump of five losses in a row? Is there a chance to repeat the upset Purdue had over OSU in 2023?