BOOOOM!!!! Buckeyes land four-star 2025 offensive tackle Carter Lowe

BOOM! Ohio State stays hot on the recruiting trail by landing Ohio native offensive tackle target Carter Lowe. The No. 79 player nationally, Lowe is the ninth-best player at his position and the third-best player in Ohio in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite.

Now at seven commits in the 2025 cycle, the Buckeyes jump up to the third-best class in the nation, moving up three spots with this latest addition. A major win for the program, the offensive line gets a much needed tackle prospect who fits the mold of everything this staff is looking for.

A Toledo Whitmer product, Lowe has long been on Ohio State’s radar, and rightfully so. A 6-foot-5, 290 pound athlete, Lowe has the frame any college program desires up front. Knowing he still has a year and a half left of high school to improve both his strength and ability on the field, the potential here is exciting for the Buckeyes, who have won out over a very impressive offer list.

Well over 20 offers to his name, Lowe being a top-100 player nationally and at one of the premier positions is sure to garner some serious attention, and he did just that early on in his recruitment. Schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and several others threw their name into the mix. The Buckeyes made it a priority to keep their best Ohio prospects at home, and this is another example of why this recipe for success tends to work.

The importance of this addition to the class cannot be overstated. Football starts up front, and this is the kind of offensive tackle target that Ohio State has not always fared super well with. In several recruiting cycles the offensive line recruiting has left a lot to be desired, but here you’re seeing the caliber of player that truly makes a difference in the team’s trenches. Sure, it helps that Lowe is right within Ohio State’s backyard being from Toledo, but just because he’s an in-state native doesn’t mean it was a given he’d end up a Buckeye, or that he’s not the more national offensive line target the staff has long wanted.

The Buckeyes fought hard for this commitment, and had to do so against several top suitors, especially with Michigan playing a role. Early on Lowe made it known that he was very impressed with the Wolverines due to their offensive line development, and thankfully Ohio State now doesn’t have to worry about going against him. Simply put, this is a big time win for the program who has seen most of recruiting efforts lately go their way both with high school prospects and in the transfer portal.

Announcing via 247Sports just moments ago, the Buckeyes have their seventh member of the 2025 class and the first offensive line commit in a class that will look to take upwards of five guys in the position group. An elite get for Justin Frye and the rest of the staff, this latest commitment shows the Buckeyes aren’t planning on seeing their momentum slow down any time soon.

Just a glimpse at what Ohio State is getting, see below for Lowe’s junior season highlights.