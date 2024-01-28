Uncut: McGuff talks McMahon’s near triple-double in Ohio State’s win over Purdue

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Sunday afternoon, Ohio State women’s basketball finished off a stretch of three road games in four matchups, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers. However, it wasn’t easy for the Buckeyes, winning 71-68, thanks to a final buzzer beater missed in the closing seconds.

After the game, head coach Kevin McGuff spoke with the media. McGuff discussed the near triple-double by forward Cotie McMahon, Boilermakers guard Abbey Ellis having a strong second half, and the small issues that kept the Buckeyes from pulling away in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Following Coach McGuff was McMahon and fellow forward Rebeka Mikulášiková. McMahon talks about her double-double performance and what she’s seeing differently in the last few weeks of outstanding play. Mikulášiková, who led everyone in the game with 15 points, discusses how she found space in the Purdue defense and how teammates helped get her the ball. Also, both talk about whether last year’s loss to Purdue sat with them at all in the Sunday victory.

That and more on the latest “Land-Grant Uncut.”

