Ohio State sends out slew of new offers, including elite former Florida State WR commit

We are nearing the end of January, a month that has been almost exclusively positive for Ryan Day’s group on both the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. The Buckeyes’ latest good news came in the form of a huge commitment in the 2025 class, as in-state offensive lineman Carter Lowe committed to Ohio State as one of the nation’s best at his position.

Day and his staff will look to keep the good times rolling as the calendar flips to February, and have already been busy in their talent evaluations in both the 2025 and 2026 classes. Ohio State has sent out numerous offers in each cycle in just the past few days, including a former Florida State commit who happens to be one of the top wide receivers in the country in the sophomore class.

Georgia native Devin Carter earned an Ohio State offer as one of a handful of schools that have offered the 2026 prospect since he de-committed from the Seminoles on Jan. 22 — a group that includes Miami, Texas, and others in addition to the Buckeyes.

Carter currently ranks as the No. 3 wide receiver and the No. 35 player overall in the 2026 class, and his offer sheet this early in the process is beginning to reflect that as he nears 20 total schools in pursuit of the Cedar Grove High School product. The 6-foot pass-catcher comes from a football family, as his brother Dexter Carter Jr. was a wideout at Georgia Southern from 2016-20 and his father Dexter Carter played running back at FSU and won a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 1995.

A track athlete, Carer played varsity snaps as a freshman on a Saints team that went 11-3 and played for a state title, catching 30 passes for 417 yards and six touchdowns, earning himself a spot in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl. He followed it up with a dominant sophomore season, hauling in 51 catches for 923 yards and 13 TDs en route to a state title.

As a Florida State legacy, it was seemingly a forgone conclusion that Carter wound play for the Seminoles at the next level, but now that his recruitment is once again open, you can never count out Brian Hartline. There is a lot of time between now and when Carter will sign, as he is just a high school sophomore, and if Hartline is serious about this one, Ohio State should always like its chances.

Moving to the nearer future in the 2025 class, the Buckeyes continued to scour the country for talent on both sides of the football. That search took them to South Carolina, where Ohio State extended an offer to four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell.

Campbell, the No. 5 DL and No. 72 overall player per the 247Sports Composite, holds over 30 offers to his name, including the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, Penn State, USC and many others. After an impressive campaign as a sophomore, totaling 61 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and five sacks, Campbell really showed out in his junior season, compiling a whopping 110 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 16 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

Ohio State is likely a bit behind the eight-ball here, as many of the nation’s top programs have been in the 6-foot-4, 260-pound lineman for some time. It seems as though Clemson is the odds-on favorite for Campbell right now, with three Crystal Ball predictions in favor of the Tigers — including two of just this past week. Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes will have some work to do if they want to sway the Durham native up north, but they will have almost an entire calendar year to do so if they wish.

Keeping in line with 2025 defensive linemen, Ohio State also offered four-star edge rusher Darren Ikinnagbon late last week.

A New Jersey native, Ikinnagbon is the No. 27 EDGE and No. 239 player in the cycle per 247Sports’ rankings, as well as the No. 8 player in the state. The 6-foot-5, 225 Hillside product has over 20 offers to his name thus far, including from big name programs in Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennesee and others. Ikinnagbon racked up 25 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks this past season.

Expect defensive line recruiting in the 2025 class to remain busy for the Buckeyes, as Ohio State will need to bring in at least five or six guys — if not more — in this cycle after just three additions in 2024. As things stand, LJ and the staff have sent out at least 25 official offers to defensive lineman in the class, the most of any position group. Ohio State already has one DL commitment in four-star edge rusher Zahir Mathis, and remains in good standing with Justin Hill, Brandon Caesar and others.

Quick Hits

Ohio State appears to be in great shape with 2025 linebacker Tarvos Alford. The Buckeyes are among the top three schools for the four-star Florida native, with in-state schools Miami and UCF the other two contenders. Alford is the No. 10 LB and No. 70 overall player in the 247Sports Composite.

Ryan Day and Brian Hartline also made time this past week to check in with five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench. The 6-foot-1 Florida native had been committed to Alabama since July, but de-committed following the news of Nick Saban’s retirement. Hartline and Ohio State remained in constant pursuit of the No. 3 WR and No. 12 overall player in the 2025 class even while pledged to the Tide, and the door is now wide open to turn him into a Buckeye.

Ohio State added one more player to the offer sheet over the weekend, sending out a new offer to 2025 offensive lineman Atamai Matau on Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound California native does not yet have a rating on 247Sports, but is now approaching double-digit offers with big names among the likes of Florida, Ole Miss and now the Buckeyes having joined the fray in just the last two months.