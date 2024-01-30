Ohio State offers pair of 2026 recruits out of Georgia

Ohio State had an incredible recruiting run to start off 2024. The Buckeyes saw huge wins in both the transfer portal and in the traditional sense. Ohio State is instantly a national favorite heading into next season as a result of this run, and the coaching staff is hoping the run is a premonition of things to come.

Ohio State offers pair of 2026 recruits

Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class is all but finalized, although there is always a possibility of a late add through the transfer portal with coaching staffs changing across the country. As such, Ryan Day and the Buckeyes’ coaching staff are able to put more focus on both the 2025 and 2026 classes. This continued as Ohio State took the recruiting trail to Georgia on Monday, offering two recruits in the 2026 class from the Peach State.

The first prospect to announce his Ohio State offer to begin the week was athlete Xavier Griffin (Gainesville, GA / Gainesville) .

Griffin does not yet hold a 247Sports Composite ranking, but his impressive offer sheet shows that may change in the next ranking update. Griffin holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Duke, Florida State, Appalachian State, Mississippi State, USF, etc.

Griffin has not yet been able to take many visits to schools he is interested in, being as he is two years away from graduating high school, but he will likely look to change that this spring and summer. Look for Ohio State to try and get him on campus at least once in the coming months for a recruiting camp.

The other Peach State recruit to receive a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes on Monday was four-star cornerback Dorian Barney (Suwanee, GA / Peachtree Ridge).

Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton has been a huge catalyst in bringing the Ohio State cornerback room back to the level of expectation held by Buckeye Nation. He has also been on an incredible run of recruiting wins both in the traditional sense and in the transfer portal.

The Buckeyes brought in multiple blue-chip prospects at the position in the 2024 class with Aaron Scott, Bryce West and Miles Lockhart. They also already hold verbal commitments from Devin Sanchez and Blake Woodby in the 2025 class. In addition, the Buckeyes brought in the top defensive back in the transfer portal, and the No. 1 player overall in the transfer portal, Caleb Downs. Ohio State would love to continue this trend into 2026, and Barney would be a big first step in achieving that goal.

However, the Buckeyes are not alone in recruiting Barney, as he holds offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida State, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, USC, etc.

Similar to Griffin, Barney has not yet been able to make many visits to schools he is interested in and the Buckeyes will look to change that this Spring or Summer. Barney is the No. 6 CB and the No. 49 overall prospect in the the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 8 recruit out of Georgia.

Quick Hits

Speaking of Ohio State secondary coach Tim Walton and recruiting wins, the Buckeyes are moving closer to securing another one with the No. 1 safety in the 2025 class, Faheem Delane (Olney, MD / Our Lady Good Counsel HS). Delane spoke with 247Sports following a weekend visit to Oregon, and said that Ohio State and Oregon are currently his top two schools.