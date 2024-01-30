Silver Bullets Podcast: Jim Harbaugh’s departure, OSU coaching staff changes and more

We’ve got a lot to discuss on this episode of the Silver Bullets Podcast at the end of an eventful January. We start with a discussion of the biggest Big Ten news of the month, as Jim Harbaugh has departed Ann Arbor and will no longer have to face the consequences of his actions. He’s even taking the assistant most likely to share in the penalties.

We break down the possible ramifications awaiting Michigan when the NCAA investigation is complete and discuss the possibility that Sherrone Moore could also face sanctions and may not be being set up for success. Who is to say which base he was actually born on and how he thought he got there? We are to say, and we do.

Ohio State has made some coaching staff changes since the season ended and we run through those and discuss some the changes that may still come.

After talking about the coaches, we turn our attention to the players. Ohio State got tons of good news this month from players deciding to return for the 2024 season. Aside from a few guys, almost everyone who could come back is going to do so. Plus, there are some big-time transfers coming to Columbus is well.

In addition, Ohio State has a new athletic director, and we touch on some of the pros and cons of Ross Bjork’s appointment to the position. Sure, he’s the guy who gave Jimbo Fisher a ridiculous extension, but he’s also a guy who can help Ohio State get to the next level with fundraising for NIL issues.

Finally, there are a lot of incoming freshmen enrolling early this year, which is exciting because it’s an excellent recruiting class.

We’ll continue coming at you monthly in the college football off-season, with plans to return to our weekly schedule in August 2024. We’d love to hear from you, so please reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email.

