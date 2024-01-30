Gene Smith voices support for Chris Holtmann, Anthony Schlegel (temporarily) returns to OSU

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Where Ohio State might look to add in the next transfer portal window (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes wise to add Anthony Schlegel to offseason staff, even if that’s temporary (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

BREAKING: Ben Herbert has informed the players during a morning lift session that he is leaving the program to follow Jim Harbaugh to Los Angeleshttps://t.co/ff9WKMS8Va — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) January 29, 2024

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore addresses Ohio State rivalry

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State, Michigan offseasons setting up shift in rivalry power (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State quarterbacks: Will Howard 2024 outlook, transfer candidates, Julian Sayin, Air Noland to battle

Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Analyzing impact as offensive lineman Carter Lowe commits to Ohio State (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

NEW Ohio State WR signee Jeremiah Smith (@Jermiah_Smith1) is the new No. 1 recruit in the final 2024 On300 https://t.co/JpQLLpn5jg pic.twitter.com/kSm5s1oS6f — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 29, 2024

Ohio State’s creating ‘a really competitive environment’ but has to put in the work to be successful in 2024

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Transfer portal team rankings: Ohio State surges into top 10 with Julian Sayin, Ole Miss retakes No. 1

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

A Super Bowl rooting guide for Ohio State football fans

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

A look back at some Brotherhood Reunions from the NFL this year

#DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/Z17XawvTkI — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 29, 2024

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Gene Smith reaffirms commitment to Chris Holtmann

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann contract buyout if Ohio State fires basketball coach

Craig Meyers, The USA Today Network

Thought this was a revealing Chris Holtmann quote today: "It seems like everything matters right now, but nothing else matters outside of just getting better today and making sure we’re maximizing the time we have together today and throwing ourselves fully into that." — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) January 29, 2024

Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 8 in AP poll

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: When will Ohio State mens basketball finally end its B1G road losing streak

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Cotie McMahon’s switch from pure scorer to do-it-all forward for Ohio State women’s basketball

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Tennis: No. 13 Buckeyes Headed to ITA Division I Championships After Defeating Arizona State

Caroline Hebert, The Lantern

Women’s Gymnastics: No. 12 Buckeyes Earn First B1G Win of the Season, Score 197.100 Against Illinois

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes Earn Third-Straight Top-10 Sweep at St. Cloud State

Reid Murray, The Lantern

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes in 8th After Round 1 of Southwestern Invitational

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

