 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gene Smith voices support for Chris Holtmann, Anthony Schlegel (temporarily) returns to OSU

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Where Ohio State might look to add in the next transfer portal window (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes wise to add Anthony Schlegel to offseason staff, even if that’s temporary (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore addresses Ohio State rivalry
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State, Michigan offseasons setting up shift in rivalry power (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State quarterbacks: Will Howard 2024 outlook, transfer candidates, Julian Sayin, Air Noland to battle
Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Analyzing impact as offensive lineman Carter Lowe commits to Ohio State (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State’s creating ‘a really competitive environment’ but has to put in the work to be successful in 2024
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Transfer portal team rankings: Ohio State surges into top 10 with Julian Sayin, Ole Miss retakes No. 1
Brad Crawford, 247Sports

A Super Bowl rooting guide for Ohio State football fans
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State’s Gene Smith reaffirms commitment to Chris Holtmann
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann contract buyout if Ohio State fires basketball coach
Craig Meyers, The USA Today Network

Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 8 in AP poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: When will Ohio State mens basketball finally end its B1G road losing streak
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Cotie McMahon’s switch from pure scorer to do-it-all forward for Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Tennis: No. 13 Buckeyes Headed to ITA Division I Championships After Defeating Arizona State
Caroline Hebert, The Lantern

Women’s Gymnastics: No. 12 Buckeyes Earn First B1G Win of the Season, Score 197.100 Against Illinois
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes Earn Third-Straight Top-10 Sweep at St. Cloud State
Reid Murray, The Lantern

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes in 8th After Round 1 of Southwestern Invitational
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I’m reading this book specifically for the movie, but it is awful. It might have just been written by AI.

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...